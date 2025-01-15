Yankees provide key update on Gerrit Cole’s health approaching spring training

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For the first time in his career with the Yankees, Gerrit Cole looked human in 2024. Injuries sidelined him for much of the season, limiting the ace to just 95 innings—a far cry from his usual workhorse output. This was the same pitcher who dominated in 2023, hurling 209 innings with a sparkling Cy Young-winning performance.

Cole’s 3.41 ERA in 2024 was still effective by most standards, but his control faltered with a 2.75 walks per nine rate, the highest mark since 2018. While injuries aren’t entirely unusual for a player in their mid-30s, the Yankees know they need to keep Cole healthy if they want their rotation to carry them deep into October.

An Adjusted Offseason Program

Cole isn’t one to rest on his laurels, and this offseason, he’s been proactive about maintaining his durability. Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake highlighted Cole’s early start to his throwing program, emphasizing the need for consistency as the 34-year-old prepares for another grueling campaign. “He actually took a little bit less time off this year and kind of kept the arm moving,” Blake told MLB.com. “He’s in the midst of his throwing program now, so I feel good about where he’s at.”

The approach is less about reinventing the wheel and more about keeping the engine well-oiled. For a pitcher like Cole, whose delivery is as precise as a Swiss watch, maintaining that rhythm in the offseason could be the key to avoiding early-season hiccups.

Bouncing Back from 2024

Cole’s 2024 season was a tale of two halves. After missing the first few months due to a spring training injury, his return was anything but smooth. The fastball velocity was there, but the command wasn’t quite as sharp. His walk rate crept higher, and he struggled to induce the same weak contact that had defined his previous campaigns.

However, when the Yankees needed him most, Cole rose to the occasion. In the playoffs, he delivered 29 masterful innings with a 2.17 ERA, proving that even at less than 100 percent, he could still compete at an elite level.

His ability to adapt in the postseason spoke volumes about his mental toughness. The strikeout numbers dipped, but he compensated by forcing hitters into bad swings and generating soft contact. It’s that kind of resilience that the Yankees will bank on heading into 2025.

Preparing for the Next Phase

As Cole enters his age-34 season, he’s at the stage in his career where maintenance takes precedence over ramping up. The Yankees know his prime years are winding down, but they also know how important he is to their rotation. With Max Fried now in the fold and Carlos Rodon alongside him, the Yankees have built a formidable pitching staff. Cole’s presence as the anchor, however, remains non-negotiable.

The adjustments to his offseason program—keeping his arm active and his mechanics fine-tuned—are small but meaningful. For a pitcher whose career has been defined by consistency and excellence, it’s these kinds of tweaks that will help extend his prime and give the Yankees a fighting chance in what promises to be a competitive AL East.

The Need for Peak Performance

Cole’s dominance has been a cornerstone for the Yankees, and while they’ve added depth to their rotation, they still need their ace firing on all cylinders. The injury-shortened 2024 season was a reminder that even the best aren’t invincible, but Cole’s playoff performance showed he still has plenty left in the tank. By taking proactive steps this offseason, Cole is doing everything he can to ensure the Yankees get the best version of him when spring training rolls around.

