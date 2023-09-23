Yankees promote special young pitcher to finish regular season

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

With the regular season nearing its end, the New York Yankees are strategically utilizing this time to scope out their potential lineup for 2024. Providing prospects with ample playing time offers a clearer picture of their capabilities, setting the stage for off-season development.

Yankees’ Roster Moves and Pitching Promotions

In light of placing their 32-year-old bullpen talent, Wandy Peralta, on the injured list this Friday, the Yankees have ushered in 23-year-old pitcher Yoendrys Gomez as a fitting replacement.

Peralta, on the brink of entering free agency, might be wrapping up his tenure with the Yankees. His performance this season has been commendable, boasting a 2.83 ERA over 54 innings and recording 8.50 strikeouts per nine innings. Notably, he has maintained an 85.2% left-on-base rate and a 57.4% ground ball rate.

The Yankees are notably optimistic about Gomez. Despite undergoing elbow surgery last August, Gomez has managed to clock 65.1 innings with Double-A Somerset this year. His statistics reflect a promising future, with a 3.58 ERA and 3.83 FIP, coupled with 10.74 strikeouts per nine innings, a 74.4% left-on-base rate, and a 35.3% ground ball rate.

Gomez’s Bright Prospect as a Starter

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone sees vast potential in Gomez, envisioning him as a potential starter in upcoming seasons. Given his young age, Gomez has a considerable timeline ahead for refining his skills, likely marking the beginning of the 2024 season at the Triple-A level. The pitcher had an impressive start this year, maintaining a 1.72 ERA up until August, although he faced challenges thereafter.

“He’s obviously dealt with a lot of injuries early on in his career, but he’s somebody that we think highly of. I think he has a chance to be a really good starter. I really do.

Despite injuries temporarily halting Gomez’s professional journey, his current trajectory within the Yankees’ minor-league system looks promising. With a focus on honing his foundational skills, there’s potential for Gomez to emerge as a significant player in the 2024 season, either from the bullpen or in roles similar to those of Vasquez and Jhony Brito.