Yankees promote volatile starter, designate reliever from Mets after one appearance

A quiet panic is setting in for the New York Yankees as their bullpen continues to unravel at the worst possible time.

Cam Schlittler’s unexpected biceps discomfort threw a wrench into Friday night’s game plan against the Atlanta Braves, forcing the Yankees into a makeshift bullpen game.

That experiment backfired almost immediately. By the fourth inning, the Yankees were already staring down a 7-0 deficit in Atlanta.

Ian Hamilton was tasked with opening and surrendered three quick runs, putting the team behind the eight ball from the jump.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Rico Garcia followed and failed to stop the bleeding, giving up another three runs over 2.2 innings in a rough outing.

Garcia, a recent waiver pickup from the Mets, found himself in a tough spot and paid the price with his roster spot.

On Saturday, the Yankees designated Rico Garcia for assignment and brought up right-hander Allan Winans from Triple-A Scranton.

The Yankees have recalled Allan Winans from @swbrailriders. Rico Garcia was designated for assignment. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) July 19, 2025

Yankees insider Bryan Hoch broke the news: “The Yankees have recalled Allan Winans… Rico Garcia was designated for assignment.”

Garcia now hits waivers, leaving his future hanging in the balance. He can be claimed, accept a Triple-A assignment, or elect free agency.

Given his inconsistent results, Garcia might not draw immediate interest—but the Yankees wouldn’t mind stashing him as depth.

Allan Winans Offers Hope—But Comes With Risk

Allan Winans is a fascinating call-up. In the minor leagues, he’s been lights out, posting a 1.19 ERA across 60.2 Triple-A innings.

That stat alone jumps off the page, especially considering he’s pitching in the hitter-happy ballparks of the International League.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

But the major leagues have been a different story. In just 6.1 MLB innings, Winans owns an unsightly 8.53 ERA.

It’s a Jekyll-and-Hyde performance that leaves the Yankees gambling on potential more than proven success.

Still, with their pitching staff stretched thin and Schlittler sidelined, the Bombers need bodies—and preferably ones with upside.

Why the Yankees Made the Move Now

With a grueling road trip through Atlanta and Toronto, the Yankees needed a fresh arm who could at least eat innings.

Winans doesn’t need to dominate—he just needs to keep the game from spiraling out of control like it did Friday.

The Yankees are in a precarious place: juggling injuries, performance slumps, and playoff expectations in a brutally competitive AL East.

The bullpen is a pressure cooker, and Garcia simply couldn’t withstand the heat when the Yankees needed stability most.

In a sense, Garcia’s outing was the tipping point. It exposed the fragile depth and forced the team to make a reactive pivot.

A Second Chance for Winans—And a Crucial Test for the Yankees

For Winans, this is more than just another call-up—it’s a second chance to prove he belongs on a big-league mound.

If he can even be average, it’ll be a win for the Yankees, who are searching for stability amid chaos.

Think of Winans as a temporary patch on a leaky roof—maybe not the long-term fix, but desperately needed in the moment.

The Yankees have too much riding on this season to keep waiting for injured arms to return or rookies to adjust on the fly.

Every inning counts, especially with their upcoming stretch featuring some of the league’s toughest lineups.

The hope now is that Winans can settle in, limit damage, and help reset a bullpen that’s teetering on collapse.

If not, the Yankees will need to dig even deeper into their system—or make a move before the trade deadline slams shut.

READ MORE: Yankees are pursuing this star slugger as a 3B upgrade