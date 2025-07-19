Yankees are pursuing this star slugger as a 3B upgrade

Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners are among teams pursuing star infielder Eugenio Suarez at the trade deadline.

This report also includes that other teams could be involved in the sweepstakes as well, but with both American League contenders needing power at the hot corner, it could create for an interesting bidding war.

Suarez has hit 31 home runs in 96 games with a 142 wRC+, as the 33-year-old third baseman holds the fifth-best SLG% (.567) in all of baseball.

He’s become one of the best power hitters in the sport, but with his services being highly coveted at this year’s trade deadline, New York is expected to have a tough task at hand if they want to complete a deal.

Eugenio Suarez Drawing Interest From Yankees Among Other Clubs

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Yankees would love to add the bat Eugenio Suarez brings to the middle of the lineup, as the veteran slugger has been one of the best home run hitters in baseball with Arizona.

Since being traded to the Diamondbacks, he has hit 61 home runs in 254 games, the sixth-most for any hitter over that timespan.

This comes after a brutal start to his career in the desert, over the last calendar year he has hit 51 home runs in 161 games with a 146 wRC+ and 5.7 fWAR.

He has been a top 10 position player over that timespan, and with the Diamondbacks wanting young pitching this deadline, the Yankees could woo them over with a strong system of arms.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Ben Hess, Bryce Cunningham, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, and Carlos Lagrange are among arms in their farm system who could entice Arizona.

Griffin Herring, Ben Shields, and Brendan Beck are other lesser-known arms who could draw some interest due to their strong performances this season at the Minor League level.

Seattle will pose a threat to the Yankees’ chances of landing Suarez, as will other teams such as the Cubs, but New York might be able to out-bid with pitching talent.