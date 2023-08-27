Yankees promote prospect dubbed the ‘lefty Aaron Judge’

Hudson Valley Renegades outfielder Spencer Jones during media day on April 5, 2023. Renegades Media Day

The New York Yankees are shifting gears and placing a spotlight on major league prospects, notably including Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza. Recently, both players received a call-up from Triple-A, joining the ranks of Jasson Dominguez, the dazzling 20-year-old outfielder who just advanced to Scranton after two commanding months in Double-A.

Spencer Jones: Rising Through the Ranks

Filling the gap in Double-A, the Yankees have promoted Spencer Jones from High-A Hudson Valley. Over the course of his past 100 games, Jones has been on a tear. Before his time in Hudson Valley, he annihilated Low-A Tampa with a batting average of .325 and an OBP of .411, adding three home runs and a wRC+ of 160 across 22 games.

A Closer Look at Jones’ Performance Metrics

While at Hudson Valley, Jones posted a .268 average, a .337 OBP, and a .450 slugging percentage. His stat line also includes 13 home runs, 56 RBIs, and an impressive 35 stolen bases. His more granular metrics indicate a 29% strikeout rate, a 9.2% walk rate, and a 114 wRC+. Although these numbers may seem a tad unexciting, Jones exhibited a strong performance in July, boasting a .310 batting average and a .402 OBP. However, his August numbers did dip slightly, landing at a .256 average and a .326 OBP.

The Challenge of Double-A: Testing a Prospect’s Mettle

At 22 years old, the Yankees are looking to fast-track Jones through the farm system, aiming to expose him to higher-quality pitching. While he has already demonstrated his capabilities at High-A, Double-A play is often the real test of a prospect’s resilience and potential.

Future Expectations: Dominguez and Jones as Prospects to Watch

With Jasson Dominguez making rapid progress and showing promise at every level, it’s plausible that the Yankees are targeting a 2024 promotion for him. The hope is that Jones can follow a similar trajectory, filling in for Dominguez in the outfield when the latter makes his major league debut.

The Yankees May Have Something

Jones has even caught the attention of analysts, some of whom are suggesting he may be the team’s most promising prospect, given his remarkable power, underrated speed, and raw potential. His ability to generate power from the left side of the plate could make him an ideal fit for Yankee Stadium and a long-term asset in the outfield.

A Developmental Focus: Investing in the Next Generation

With the Yankees enduring a difficult season and being cautious about splurging in the upcoming off-season, the emphasis on nurturing prospects has never been more critical. Creating pathways for these young talents to showcase their abilities at the MLB level is not just an option but a necessity. The organization is evidently pushing a crop of young players through their system at an increasingly rapid pace.