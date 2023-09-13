Yankees promote promising outfield prospect to Triple-A

Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Yankees have been stirring the pot in their farm system, giving a lift to several young talents in recent weeks.

Jasson Dominguez’s Unfortunate Exit Creates Room for Others

Sadly, Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees’ star outfield prospect, is out for the rest of the season due to a torn UCL. This sidelining will keep him off the field until at least mid-2024.

Aaron Palensky Gets the Call to Triple-A Scranton

With prospects making the leap from Triple-A to the majors, gaps have emerged that need filling. The latest young player to get the nod is outfielder Aaron Palensky. At the age of 24, Palensky has spent 62 games with Double-A Somerset this season and is now getting his chance to shine at Triple-A Scranton.

Palensky’s Rapid Rise Through the Yankees’ Ranks

Starting the year in A+ Hudson Valley, Palensky didn’t waste time making his mark. In 32 games, he sported a batting average of .352 and an on-base percentage (OBP) of .434. He also racked up 12 home runs, 34 RBIs, and a weighted runs created plus (wRC+) of 209, with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate.

Question Marks at Double-A Somerset

His performance wasn’t as scintillating in his 62 games with Somerset, however. With 226 plate appearances under his belt, he managed only a .183 batting average and a .327 OBP. His eight home runs, 28 RBIs, and 98 wRC+ weren’t eye-popping, but the Yankees are intrigued by his swing path and believe it could translate well at a higher level.

Rule 5 Draft Considerations

At 24, the Yankees are keen to figure out if Palensky holds any hidden value, especially with the upcoming Rule 5 Draft this winter. The front office has decisions to make on who to protect, and Palensky is a name they’re curious about. They’re keen to gather more intel to determine whether he could contribute to the MLB team sooner rather than later.

There’s no doubt that the Yankees’ farm system is bustling with activity and promise, making it an exciting space to watch as these young talents aim to climb the ranks.