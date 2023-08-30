Yankees promote promising catcher alongside Jasson Dominguez

The New York Yankees have amped up their game, headlining prospect promotions with the inclusion of Jasson Dominguez for their upcoming series against the Houston Astros this Friday.
A 20-year-old phenom, Dominguez has been nothing short of spectacular in Triple-A, boasting a batting average of .444 and a .531 OBP. These extraordinary numbers are backed up by his 10 RBIs, a low 6.3% strikeout rate, a 15.6% walk rate, and a staggering 187 wRC+ in just 32 plate appearances. Evidently, the Yankees are capitalizing on this momentum, granting him a spot in the MLB roster for the upcoming September matches.
Why Dominguez’s Promotion Makes Sense for the Yankees
If the Yankees’ front office is looking at Dominguez as a probable starter come 2024, this early move into the big leagues is strategically brilliant. But hold your horses—Dominguez isn’t the lone player moving up the ranks.
Austin Wells: The Lefty Catcher Making Strides
According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, lefty catcher Austin Wells is also earning his stripes, freshly promoted from Double-A to Triple-A Scranton. In 32 games at this level, Wells has been putting up credible numbers: a .262 batting average, a .355 OBP, and a .467 slugging rate. Add to that his five homers, 20 RBIs, a 23.4% strikeout rate, a 10.6% walk rate, and a 104 wRC+. His journey to the MLB might have been bumpy, but the Yankees see potential and are keen to evaluate his future contribution, especially as a catcher.
Roster Implications and Future Prospects
While Wells could experience some playtime at first base—given the Yankees currently roster Kyle Higashioka and Ben Rortvedt—it’s interesting to note that Rortvedt, another lefty-hitting catcher, hasn’t been up to par since his recent call-up. His 25-game record shows a disappointing .122 batting average and a .246 OBP, rounded off with just two homers, three RBIs, and a 47 wRC+. Wells, armed with the kind of power that can send balls over the Yankee Stadium fences, could be the answer to these issues as the regular season nears its end.