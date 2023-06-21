Yankees promote previously demoted starting pitcher on Wednesday

Apr 13, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jhony Brito (76) pitches in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have made a strategic move to bolster their lineup in Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, formally promoting right-handed pitcher Johnny Brito who had previously been demoted.

Johnny Brito’s Performance Overview

Regrettably, Brito was reassigned to Triple-A following a series of underwhelming performances. His season stats reveal a 5.58 ERA, a 5.32 xFIP, and an average of 6.69 strikeouts per nine innings, accompanied by a 65.1% left-on-base rate over 40.1 innings. Brito, who initially showed promise at the onset of his MLB career, has lately struggled with strike zone targeting and delivering effective pitches.

Brito’s Development and Triple-A Level Performance

Despite his recent setbacks, it’s worth noting that Brito, at only 25 years old, continues to hone his skills in the sport. Unfortunately, his performance at the Triple-A level hasn’t shown significant improvement, recording a high 7.08 ERA across 20.1 innings pitched. The Yankees’ decision to employ Brito, despite his seeming regression, appears to be driven by their need for an experienced starting pitcher this season, a role he seems fit to fill.

An Exemplary Performance: Gerrit Cole’s Pitching

The Yankees recently celebrated an exceptional pitching performance by Gerrit Cole, their star player. In Tuesday’s game, Cole showed his caliber by surviving 7.1 innings, launching a total of 105 pitches. This brilliant display reduced his season ERA to a mere 2.64, conceded just one earned run, and culminated in striking out eight batters to secure the win.

Analyzing the Yankees’ Offensive Performance

Contrary to what one might assume, pitching has not been the primary concern for the Yankees this season. Instead, it’s their lackluster offense that needs attention. Since the unfortunate loss of their key player Aaron Judge more than two weeks ago, the team has struggled to score, exceeding four runs only thrice.

The New York Yankees’ decision to promote Johnny Brito, despite his recent struggles, is a testament to their strategic approach to meet the team’s current needs. As they continue to navigate this season, all eyes will be on how these tactical moves play out on the field.