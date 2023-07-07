Yankees promote lefty slugger to fill outfield void

Apr 3, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Franchy Cordero (33) follows through on an RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have announced a significant change in their lineup due to an unfortunate rotator cuff injury to outfielder Jake Bauers. The team announced that Franchy Cordero would fill Bauers’ vacant spot on the active roster.

Jake Bauers: A Key Contributor Sidelined

Bauers, 27, has been a solid player for the Yankees, boasting the second-best wRC+ in the outfield this season at 114, surpassed only by Aaron Judge. His season stats include a .224 batting average, a .312 OBP, seven homers, 19 RBIs, and a commendable 11.7% walk rate. However, his 30% strikeout rate will be an area he will want to improve upon once he returns from injury.

Even with the team’s desperate need for a starting-level outfielder, the Yankees have received consistent contributions from Bauers. Now, with his absence, the team is hoping for a similar level of productivity from Cordero.

Franchy Cordero: From Triple-A to the Major League

Cordero’s performance this season has been somewhat underwhelming, leading to his demotion to Triple-A several weeks ago. The 28-year-old recorded a disappointing .148 batting average and a .179 OBP, with four homers and 11 RBIs across 19 games. His lack of consistency has been a concern for the Yankees.

Cordero’s MLB career spans 246 games, with a .215 average, a .282 OBP, and an 80 wRC+. Last season saw him playing a career-high 84 games for the Boston Red Sox. Despite a slightly better performance, with a .219 average, a .300 OBP, and eight homers with 29 RBIs, his high 33.5% strikeout rate remained a problem.

On the brighter side, Cordero’s time with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in Scranton has been notable. Across 34 games, he’s posted a .345 batting average and a .462 OBP, including seven homers, 31 RBIs, a 19.6% strikeout rate, a 17.5% walk rate, and an impressive 170 wRC+. Despite performing exceptionally well at the Triple-A level, similar to Estevan Floreal, Cordero has struggled to translate this success to the major league.

A Glimmer of Hope for Cordero?

The Yankees are eagerly awaiting to see if Cordero can bring his Triple-A offensive production to the majors, despite his below-average defense and lack of athleticism. Cordero’s debut will see him starting in right field on Friday night, with Carlos Rodon taking the mound for the Yankees.

This roster shake-up highlights the ever-present unpredictability in the world of baseball. As the Yankees navigate through the season, all eyes will be on Cordero to see if he can rise to the occasion and provide the offensive spark that the Yankees need.