Yankees promote former No. 1 prospect, place Jasson Dominguez on IL

Feb 20, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Estevan Florial (90) works out during spring training practice at George M Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have been dealt a major blow, losing Jasson Dominguez for the remainder of the 2023 season and a significant part of 2024 due to a UCL injury. It’s anticipated that he’ll need at least nine months to get back to MLB-level throwing.

However, Dominguez could return sooner as a designated hitter—depending, of course, on Giancarlo Stanton’s defensive abilities. Either way, the Yankees are forced to consider alternative strategies until their star player can fully recover.

The Immediate Action: Calling Up Estevan Florial

After officially putting Dominguez on the 10-day injured list due to his right UCL tear, the Yankees announced the call-up of former top prospect Estevan Florial from Triple-A Scranton to fill the 28th roster spot.

Triple-A Dominance: Florial’s Exceptional Stats

Florial has been a standout player with the RailRiders this year, especially at 25 years old. In his 101 games, he’s boasted a .284 batting average with a .380 OBP. His contributions include 28 home runs, 79 RBIs, 25 stolen bases, a strikeout rate of 29.9%, a walk rate of 13.7%, and an impressive 129 wRC+.

MLB Struggles: Florial’s Past Performance

Despite Florial’s excellence at the Triple-A level, his transition to the MLB has been stunted, having only played 30 games in the major league. Just this past Sunday, against Cleveland’s Triple-A affiliate, he racked up two home runs and six RBIs with three hits overall. While his stats scream talent, the Yankees had been reluctant to give him another shot—until now.

Florial’s Window of Opportunity

Sadly, it took an unfortunate injury to Dominguez for Florial to receive this MLB call-up. He now has a three-week window to prove his worth and potentially become part of the Yankees’ starting lineup conversation for the 2024 season.

The Last Resort: Yankees’ Reluctance with Florial

The Yankees have held onto Florial as a backup plan, and it seems that moment has arrived. Dominguez had been electrifying in a small MLB sample size, tallying four home runs, seven RBIs, and a 161 wRC+ across merely eight games. The excitement surrounding him was palpable, and the buzz was just beginning to materialize.

Future Outlook: Dominguez’s Recovery and Position Players

Eventually, Dominguez is expected to recover without major setbacks, as UCL injuries generally have less impact on position players compared to pitchers.

As the Yankees navigate through this challenging period, the spotlight is on Estevan Florial to step up. Whether or not he seizes this opportunity could have ripple effects on the Yankees’ 2024 season. Stay tuned as this intriguing narrative continues to unfold.