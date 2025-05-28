Yankees promote breakout pitching prospect to High-A after hot start

The New York Yankees have made a notable prospect promotion, with left-handed pitching prospect Griffin Herring being moved up from Single-A to High-A.

Through eight starts in the Florida State League for the Tampa Tarpons, the left-hander has a 1.21 ERA and 2.89 FIP, striking out 33.3% of batters faced with a 9.2% walk rate.

His ability to induce soft contact on the ground, coupled with his high swing-and-miss rates, made him a prospect to keep tabs on early in the season, and he earns a much-deserved promotion to Hudson Valley.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of LSU, he was arguably the best pitcher at the Single-A level, and now he’ll get to challenge himself against better competition.

Griffin Herring Gets Promoted to High-A, Yankees Could Have a Rising Stud

Across eight starts, Herring has recorded 44.2 innings pitched with 58 strikeouts, as the left-hander has done a good job pitching deep into games while racking up whiffs.

The Yankees selected him out of LSU, where he was used in a long relief role, with the organization shutting him down for the remainder of 2024 to have him go through their pitching development program.

He has come out of said program with an excellent three-pitch mix, throwing a fastball between 90-92 MPH with good extension and vertical ride that gets whiffs at the top of the zone.

It’s a pitch he used nearly 50% of the time in Single-A, and despite its lower velocity, he feels comfortable attacking the zone and getting ahead of hitters with that pitch.

Herring’s best pitch in college has remained his best at the professional level, as his tight slider is a high-spinning breaking ball with tons of vertical drop and bullet spin.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Batters hit just .155 against that slider with a .182 wOBA and 41% Whiff%, as it is effective to both righties and lefties especially when he’s ahead in the count.

While this slider is his signature pitch, he’s added a new weapon to his arsenal that has transformed him from a two-pitch reliever to a three-pitch starter who’s carved through professional hitters.

Griffin Herring added a changeup that has immediately become one of the best offspeed pitches in the organization, generating 13-14 inches of vertical separation off his fastball.

This new changeup has held hitters to a .080 average with zero extra base hits, as they’re whiffing 35.8% of the time against this pitch.

It’s an elite weapon against right-handed hitters and helped him earn a rather swift promotion to High-A, where he can prove himself even more.

A strong summer in Hudson Valley could lead to a promotion to Somerset, as his strike-throwing abilities and elite swing-and-miss stuff are enticing qualities for a left-handed starter to possess this early in their pro career.