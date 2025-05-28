Yankees are watching one ace dominate in silence — and he’s earning every cent

While Max Fried continues to dominate headlines with an ERA that doesn’t seem real, another lefty is doing something just as special.

Carlos Rodón has been lights out, and he’s finally delivering the version the Yankees dreamed of when they opened their checkbook in 2023.

Rodón is no longer a support act for the Yankees — he’s headlining his own show

If Fried is stealing the spotlight with his 1.29 ERA, Rodón is the unsung hero right behind the curtain.

Through 71.2 innings, the veteran southpaw holds a 2.64 ERA, carving up opposing lineups like it’s 2021 again.

He’s now gone three straight starts allowing just one earned run combined, a stretch that’s turned heads internally.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Tuesday night was a statement start

Rodón’s outing against the Los Angeles Angels wasn’t just good — it was clinical and commanding from start to finish.

Seven scoreless innings, 10 strikeouts, five hits, and a 105-pitch performance that screamed, “I’m back.”

His ERA dropped to 2.60 after that gem, and his swagger on the mound felt undeniable for the first time in years.

He’s no longer searching for answers — he has them all

In 2024, Rodón showed signs of life after two injury-riddled seasons, but he still battled inconsistency and shaky command.

Now, he ranks in the 88th percentile in whiff rate and the 91st in strikeout rate — a clear sign of elite stuff.

He’s striking out 31% of the batters he faces, and most importantly, he’s trusting his arsenal again.

His pitch mix is a blueprint for success

Rodón’s four-seamer is his bread and butter, used 41.5% of the time and holding opponents to a .211 average.

But it’s the slider that’s truly filthy — generating a .091 batting average and a 44.6% whiff rate.

He’s struck out 47 hitters with that one pitch alone, using it like a sculptor’s chisel to carve through lineups.

His changeup and occasional sinker are keeping hitters off balance, but it’s the confidence that’s making everything click.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

He’s thriving in the absence of Gerrit Cole

When Gerrit Cole went down, the pressure shifted to Rodón in a way the Yankees hoped would ignite him.

So far, it’s done more than that — it’s awakened the ace inside him that’s been hiding behind injuries and doubt.

Rodón isn’t just holding down the fort until Cole returns. He’s building his own fortress with every dominant start.

He’s doing it quietly, methodically, and with a fire the Yankees desperately needed this year.

READ MORE:

Yankees nearing return of Rookie of the Year arm — and he’s finally taking the mound



