Yankees’ promising rookie could see his playing time reduced

For the Yankees, balancing potential with performance has never felt more delicate than it does with Jasson Dominguez.

The 21-year-old outfielder is full of promise, but right now, his role is shifting thanks to an unexpected veteran resurgence.

Dominguez has played in 60 games this season and logged 232 plate appearances, getting steady opportunities to find his rhythm.

He’s slashing .235/.328/.380 with six home runs and 26 RBIs, earning a 102 wRC+ — just above league average at the plate.

Dominguez is still figuring things out

The strikeout rate remains high at 28.9%, though a solid 12.1% walk rate shows patience and plate discipline for his age.

Defensively, however, Dominguez is a work in progress, and the Yankees don’t have the luxury of waiting for growth right now.

He’s shown flashes of range and athleticism in the outfield but still lacks the sharp instincts of a polished defender.

With every win becoming more important, the Yankees need consistency and reliability — especially in center and left field.

Trent Grisham is quietly forcing the Yankees’ hand

Trent Grisham, once viewed as a depth piece, is suddenly making himself impossible to ignore with his recent production.

Batting ninth against the Los Angeles Angels, Grisham delivered two hits, two RBIs, and a crucial home run to help snap the skid.

For the season, he’s slashing .245/.347/.476 with 14 home runs and an impressive .823 OPS — and it’s not just empty stats.

Grisham ranks in the 99th percentile in chase rate, showing improved discipline, and continues to offer Gold Glove-caliber defense.

That defensive edge alone makes him hard to remove from the field, even with Dominguez waiting in the wings.

How should the Yankees handle the logjam?

This is where things get tricky for manager Aaron Boone, who may have to think outside the box to keep everyone involved.

One possible workaround would be slotting Aaron Judge into the DH spot on days Giancarlo Stanton rests or sits against righties.

That shift opens the door for Dominguez to slide back into left field and still see semi-regular action at the plate.

It’s less than ideal, but it’s the price of having a deep, versatile roster — a good problem, but a problem nonetheless.

The Yankees can’t afford to prioritize development over wins, especially with the division tightening after a recent six-game losing streak.

Dominguez still offers long-term upside

Even with the reduced role, Dominguez should remain a part of the Yankees’ future plans given his raw power and athletic profile.

Like a prized engine that occasionally sputters, he’s still learning how to run at full speed in a high-stakes environment.

He’s handled the role with maturity so far, and his long-term outlook hasn’t changed — but his path might take a detour.

For now, the Yankees have to ride the hot hand, and Trent Grisham is delivering in ways Dominguez simply hasn’t yet.

