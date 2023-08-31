Yankees preparing to feature 5 rookies in their batting order

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have made a decisive move for the remainder of the 2023 season, calling up their rising prospects and leaning on youthful talent. The front office had a singular path, and it’s heartening to see they’ve made the prudent choice. They are not just thinking short-term but also gathering data for the 2024 season and charting a course for the future.

Roster Changes: Opening Doors for Promising Players

The decisions to release Josh Donaldson and place Harrison Bader on waivers have paved the way for the Yankees to promote promising talents like Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells. Over the next month, we can anticipate a wealth of opportunities for these players eager to make Major League Baseball their long-term residence.

Meet the Five Rookies Set to Don Pinstripes in September

Anthony Volpe

At 22 years old, shortstop Anthony Volpe has experienced an uneven season, although he has recently shown signs of consistency. In 131 games this year, he boasts a .216 batting average and a .293 OBP, along with 19 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. His stats also include a 27.4% strikeout rate, a 9.1% walk rate, and a 92 wRC+. However, his August performance shows a marked improvement: a .244 batting average, a .327 OBP, and an .838 OPS, complemented by six home runs and 18 RBIs.

What Volpe may lack in certain areas, he more than compensates for with underrated power and agile athleticism on the base paths. He is gearing up for a promising future and will enter the 2024 season brimming with confidence.

Everson Pereira

The Yankees have also promoted 22-year-old outfielder Everson Pereira, despite his current struggles over an eight-game sample size. Pereira has a batting average of .107 and an OBP of .194, along with two RBIs and a striking 41.9% strikeout rate. However, the strategy of giving Pereira reps makes sense, especially since the Yankees have effectively bowed out of this year’s playoff contention.

The idea is straightforward: if anyone should undergo growing pains, it should be the players who are part of the Yankees’ future plans and aren’t nearing the end of their contracts.

Jasson Dominguez

One of the most buzzworthy promotions is 20-year-old outfielder Jasson Dominguez. With a batting average of .444, an OBP of .531, and 10 RBIs over eight Triple-A games, he’s positioned himself well for a shot at the starting lineup next season. While Dominguez has not been primarily recognized for his power in the minor leagues, he has displayed improvements across the board, including elite discipline.

Capitalizing on his upward trajectory, the Yankees are affording Dominguez the chance to demonstrate his MLB potential. Considering he’s only 20, his prospects for a radiant future are strong.

Austin Wells

The Yankees also plan to call up 24-year-old catcher Austin Wells. After spending three years in the farm system, Wells earned his promotion to Triple-A and has a batting average of .262 and an OBP of .355 over 32 games. His stats are further highlighted by five home runs, 20 RBIs, a 23.4% strikeout rate, a 10.6% walk rate, and a 104 wRC+.

Though Wells has faced challenges in fine-tuning his offensive game, the Yankees see potential in him. Questions about his MLB suitability remain, but his steady growth behind the plate over the last two years offers a promising outlook.

Oswald Peraza

Oswald Peraza presents a question mark for the Yankees. At 23 years old, he has a .139 batting average and a .269 OBP, accompanied by six RBIs over 27 games this season. His August stats show a mere .074 batting average and a .138 OBP over 27 at-bats. While Peraza has had difficulty finding his rhythm, the Yankees have won half of their last eight games when he has been on the field.

Although he may not become a staple in the everyday lineup, Peraza could very well serve as a reliable utility man in the future. The coming month offers him a valuable chance to regroup and build momentum, which will undeniably boost the front office’s confidence in him.