Yankees predicted to land a big piece for their rotation

Following the Yankees‘ acquisition of outfielder Austin Slater, they’re focused on pitching for both the bullpen and rotation.

The team has to acquire pitching ahead of the July trade deadline, and Jon Morosi of MLB Network believes they’ll land one of the four big names expected to be moved in the starter market.

“I do believe the Yankees will get one of those starting pitchers (Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly).”

Pitching has been the team’s issue over the last month or so, and after loading up their lineup with offense, they’ll need to make some reinforcements on their pitching staff sooner rather than later.

Rotation Upgrade Could Be Next For the Yankees’ Deadline Plans

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Merrill Kelly could be the best rental starter available, as he has a 3.22 ERA and 3.54 FIP on the season across 22 starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

His stuff isn’t overpowering, but he does a great job of missing bats and limiting walks due to his wide array of pitches and brilliant command.

The Diamondbacks could also move fellow impending free agent Zac Gallen, who has struggled mightily this season with a 5.60 ERA and 22.1% K% on the season.

Gallen is having a career-worst season, but if the Yankees identify traits to fix maybe he can get back to being a frontline starter.

READ MORE: Yankees manager praises potentially underrated trade piece: ‘He could be an everyday catcher’

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

If the Yankees and Diamondbacks don’t match up in a trade, the Marlins could appear as an option as well, with Edward Cabrera blossoming as a strong starter for a playoff contender.

His 3.35 ERA and 3.68 FIP profile him as a number two or number three starter, boasting a powerful fastball at 97 MPH with elite breaking pitches.

2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara could also be traded, but he has been brutal this season with an ERA north of 6.00 entering play today.

The Yankees are also expected to shop for relievers at the deadline, and they’ll try and bolster a staff that’s been brutalized by injuries all season.