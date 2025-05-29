Yankees’ power-speed infielder shines in first rehab game in Double-A

The New York Yankees have officially sent Jazz Chisholm on a rehab assignment, as he is with their Double-A affiliate Somerset Patriots.

After hitting a triple in Baltimore, Jazz Chisholm felt pain in his oblique area, and while the speedy infielder was unconcerned at first, the injury turned out to be quite serious.

An MRI revealed a serious oblique strain that immediately placed him on the IL, and the Yankees have been without one of their better power hitters since late April.

Playing third base, Jazz Chisholm would put on a show in Somerset as he went 2-3 with a walk, double, and two runs scored.

Jazz Chisholm Starts At 3B In First Rehab Games, Yankees Awaiting His Return

The Yankees saw their athletic infielder show off his impressive array of tools in his first rehab game, as he would serve as Somerset’s leadoff hitter for the evening.

Playing third base, the Yankees seem to be ready to keep DJ LeMahieu at second base and continue to rotate him in and out of the lineup alongside rookie Jorbit Vivas and youngster Oswald Peraza.

While those three have gone ice-cold in Chisholm’s absence, the former Miami Marlin would immediately put his speed on full display.

In the first inning, he picked up a groundball single and eventually scored after Spencer Jones rocketed a single up the middle.

In his second trip to the plate, he worked a walk, and in his third, he would record a double that just narrowly missed being a home run.

Chisholm exited the game (not to worry, this was planned) after the fifth inning, getting four plate appearances and playing five innings at third base.

He shouldn’t need too long in Double-A before he returns to the Bronx at this rate.

The fact that the Yankees cleared him to play five innings while also fielding his position is a good sign for his timeline.

He didn’t look at all limited on the field, running well when advanced on a flyout from George Lombard Jr. and swinging with his usual intensity in the batter’s box as well.

With the combination of Oswald Peraza, Jorbit Vivas, and DJ LeMahieu combining for -0.4 fWAR through this point of the season, Jazz Chisholm’s return presents a partial solution to the Yankees’ woes at 2B and 3B.