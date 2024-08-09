Yankees postpone game Vs Rangers, gear up for another double-header

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees dropped a three-game set to the Los Angeles Angels this week, but inclement weather forced a doubleheader on the two teams on Wednesday. However, things aren’t clearing up much in New York, as the Yankees postponed Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers and set another doubleheader for Saturday afternoon when the weather clears.

The Yankees Will Feature Carlos Rodon on the Mound Saturday Afternoon

The Yankees will feature Carlos Rodon on the mound at 1:05 PM against Cody Bradford. Bradford has only 25 innings under his belt this season, hosting a 3.96 ERA with 19 hits and 24 strikeouts.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On the other side, Rodon hosts a 4.37 ERA over 125.2 innings, looking to compound on good starts. Rodon gave up three runs against the Toronto Blue Jays on August 3 but had only given up a maximum of two runs in the previous three games.

The Yankees need Rodon to improve and showcase his best self, especially if he intends to be a key component during the playoffs. However, the Yankees’ offense has been solid lately; the pitching has just put them in difficult spots and forced them to fight back from early deficits.

The Yankees have an incredibly easy schedule in August and need to capitalize on weaker opponents to take a lead in the American League East. At the moment, they are tied for first place with the Baltimore Orioles, who have also been struggling as of late.