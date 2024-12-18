Yankees’ position-plans for Cody Bellinger ‘fake news’

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed recent speculation about Cody Bellinger’s role on the team, calling reports that Bellinger is guaranteed to play center field “fake news.” Boone emphasized that the team would evaluate all options, utilizing Bellinger’s positional versatility to create flexibility as they continue to shape the roster.

Exploring Bellinger’s Positional Versatility

Bellinger’s ability to play multiple positions provides the Yankees with much-needed flexibility. The 29-year-old has extensive experience in the outfield, primarily in center field, and at first base. In 2024, he logged 794 innings in the outfield with a .990 fielding percentage and 132 innings at first base, where he also proved to be an above-average defender.

Boone’s statement suggests that the Yankees are open to exploring how Bellinger can contribute beyond center field, potentially filling gaps in left field or even at first base, depending on roster moves in the coming weeks.

Impact on the Yankees’ Offseason Strategy

The Yankees’ openness to experimenting with Bellinger’s role could affect their approach to other roster decisions. If Bellinger shifts to left field, it would allow the team to target a different kind of center fielder, perhaps one with elite defensive metrics — more than likely they would shift Jasson Dominguez to center. Similarly, if Bellinger plays first base, it might alleviate the need to sign a free-agent first baseman like Christian Walker or Carlos Santana.

Boone’s comments also highlight the Yankees’ intent to keep their options open as they continue exploring the market. A versatile player like Bellinger could allow them to focus on the best overall upgrades available, rather than being locked into addressing specific positional needs.

Bellinger’s Value as a Flexible Piece

In addition to his defensive versatility, Bellinger offers a left-handed bat with the potential to thrive at Yankee Stadium. In 2024, he hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs. His ability to pull the ball could translate into even better numbers in the Bronx, where the short right porch is tailor-made for his swing.

Boone’s comments make it clear that Bellinger’s role on the team will depend heavily on how the rest of the offseason plays out. His versatility could be the key to unlocking additional roster upgrades, giving the Yankees the flexibility to pursue creative solutions as they aim to build a championship-caliber roster.