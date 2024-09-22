Yankees’ polarizing infielder has found a new home at leadoff

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The first half of the season was a disappointment for Yankees‘ veteran second baseman Gleyber Torres. In a contract year and aiming to secure a lucrative deal after the 2024 campaign, Torres was hitting a lackluster .231/.307/.347 before the All-Star break. His slugging metrics plummeted, and his home run numbers were trending downward, making it one of the worst campaigns of his career.

The Turnaround: A New Role as a Contact Hitter

However, Torres turned things around after the All-Star break when the Yankees moved him to the leadoff spot, asking him to focus more on contact hitting rather than trying to clear the outfield wall. Since the break, Torres has hit .285/.357/.399, including six home runs, 26 RBIs, and just 44 strikeouts over 228 at-bats.

In other words, Torres has become one of the Yankees’ best players, finally filling a role at the top of the order that had been a problem spot. Early in the season, Anthony Volpe had been given the leadoff role but was later moved to the bottom half of the lineup. Manager Aaron Boone also tried Alex Verdugo and others in the spot without success. DJ LeMahieu was another candidate, but an injury sidelined him, and the Yankees had to go in a different direction.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Torres’ Success as a Leadoff Hitter

As a leadoff hitter, Torres has hit .274 with a .725 OPS. While his slugging numbers are still down, his ability to get on base at a consistent rate has been invaluable. In fact, Torres had a standout game against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night, picking up three hits and driving in two runs.

At 27 years old, Torres may have salvaged what could have been a disappointing free agency. His second-half performance has not only increased his value but may also have made the Yankees reconsider his future with the team. While Torres may not be viewed as a defensive asset, his offensive contributions have become hard to ignore.

The Yankees’ Dilemma: Torres’ Future and Free Agency

The big question for the Yankees is whether Torres will be their leadoff hitter in 2025, especially if they decide to sign Juan Soto to a long-term extension. Given Soto’s likely high price tag, the Yankees may find themselves without the budget for Torres, who is currently earning $14.2 million in arbitration and will likely command over $15 million per season in his next deal.

Credit: wendell cruz-usa today sports

Torres is essentially a homegrown player for the Yankees, having been with the team since his acquisition from the Chicago Cubs in 2016. Over nearly a decade, the Yankees have seen both his highs and lows, and despite his inconsistency at times, he has become one of their top offensive weapons.

Defensive Struggles: A Key Factor in Torres’ Future

Despite his offensive improvements, Torres’ defensive lapses remain a significant concern. This season, over 1,288.2 innings at second base, Torres has posted a career-worst -12 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and -7 Outs Above Average (OAA), along with a .968 fielding percentage and 18 errors. These defensive struggles may be the deciding factor in whether the Yankees retain him long-term.

The team will need to weigh his offensive production against his defensive liabilities, especially if they can find a cheaper alternative who can still provide offensive value. Ultimately, Torres’ future in pinstripes may come down to whether the Yankees prioritize his bat or look elsewhere for a more balanced option at second base.