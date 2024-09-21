Yankees give several key starters a day off against Athletics

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 2 of their three-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday evening at 9:07 PM. While Juan Soto has remained in the lineup after a scary collision with the first base wall two days ago, the Yankees are taking steps to rest a few key veterans to manage fatigue as the season winds down.

Yankees Resting Their Starters: Verdugo, Chisholm, and Rizzo Sit Out

Starting left fielder Alex Verdugo will get the night off, allowing rookie Jasson Dominguez to step in. Additionally, Jon Berti will take over at third base while Jazz Chisholm sits out, and Oswaldo Cabrera will cover first base, giving Anthony Rizzo a rest ahead of Sunday’s series finale.

Jasson Dominguez Steps In for Verdugo

Dominguez, who played a key role in the Yankees’ extra-innings win on Friday night, has appeared in 10 MLB games this season. Though he’s currently batting .188/.297/.313 with one home run and three stolen bases, the 20-year-old is showing flashes of his potential. While his numbers haven’t quite heated up yet, Dominguez’s talent is undeniable, and it’s only a matter of time before he finds his groove.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jon Berti Back from Injury, Starting at Third Base

Jon Berti, who recently returned from a calf injury, will slot in at third base for the second game of the series. Berti has played 21 games this season, batting .268 with a .317 OBP. Despite being limited by injuries, he’s made a notable impact as a pinch runner, scoring three runs in his last four appearances. With a sprint speed that ranks in the 93rd percentile, Berti offers the Yankees a valuable weapon on the base paths and in multiple defensive roles, adding flexibility to the lineup.

Oswaldo Cabrera Showcases Versatility at First Base

Meanwhile, Oswaldo Cabrera will take over first base duties for the night. The 25-year-old switch hitter has played 105 games this season, recording 313 plate appearances and batting .251/.299/.369 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs. Cabrera, while not known for his power or on-base ability, brings a reliable batting average and makes consistent contact at the plate. His versatility on defense also makes him a crucial asset, as he continues to excel in every position the Yankees place him.

Managing Fatigue as Playoff Push Intensifies

With the regular season coming to a close, the Yankees are making a concerted effort to rest their primary starters to ensure they are in peak condition for the playoffs. The rest days for Verdugo, Chisholm, and Rizzo reflect the team’s strategy to maintain health and minimize risk during the final stretch of the season. As they push toward the postseason, these roster adjustments will be key in keeping their lineup fresh and ready for high-stakes October baseball.