Yankees: Good news and bad news from 4-2 win over Athletics

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The Yankees secured a hard-fought win against the Oakland Athletics on Friday night, triumphing 4–2 in extra innings. Thanks to Gerrit Cole’s dominant performance, the outcome could have been much different. A loss would have allowed the Baltimore Orioles to close within three games in the American League East, but the victory helped the Yankees maintain a crucial four-game lead over Baltimore.

Cole Dominates in Crucial Win

Gerrit Cole was nothing short of phenomenal in the win, tossing nine innings while giving up just two hits and one earned run. He struck out seven batters, throwing 99 pitches, 66 of which were strikes. This performance lowered his ERA to 3.67 for the season, marking a significant bounce-back after his previous start, where he surrendered seven earned runs in just 4.1 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees saw the elite version of Cole on Friday night, a performance they will be hoping to replicate when the postseason arrives in just a few days.

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Luke Weaver Solidifies Role in the Bullpen

Following Cole’s brilliant outing, reliever Luke Weaver stepped in for the final inning and continued to impress. Despite allowing a hit and an unearned run (with the runner starting on second base), Weaver struck out three batters to close out the game. He lowered his ERA to 2.99 this season, further solidifying his place in the Yankees’ bullpen. With Clay Holmes struggling in recent months, Weaver has emerged as a potential closer heading into the postseason.

Yankees’ Offensive Struggles Continue for Key Players

Offensively, the Yankees managed eight hits and struck out nine times. However, Giancarlo Stanton’s cold streak continued, as he went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Over the last 30 days, Stanton is hitting just .197 with a .271 OBP, a slump that has raised concerns heading into the playoffs. If Stanton doesn’t find his form soon, the Yankees may consider giving his designated hitter role to either Jasson Dominguez or Alex Verdugo, both of whom have shown promise despite some inconsistency.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In addition to Stanton, other players have also been struggling at the plate. Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe, and Jazz Chisholm have all experienced extended cold stretches. Chisholm, in particular, has hit just .157 over the last 15 days, adding to the offensive woes.

Looking Ahead: Rodon Takes the Mound

The Yankees will look to build on their momentum Saturday night, with Carlos Rodon taking the mound against former Yankee prospect JP Sears. Sears, who was part of the trade that brought Frankie Montas to New York, will face his former team as the Athletics aim to even the series.

With the postseason on the horizon, the Yankees will need their key players to step up and find consistency both on the mound and at the plate to secure their spot in the American League Division Series.