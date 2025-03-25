Yankees planning another surprise move before opening day

With Opening Day just a breath away, the Yankees may not be done tinkering with the final roster. General manager Brian Cashman has been keeping the phone lines warm, and manager Aaron Boone isn’t tipping his hand on who’s officially locked into a roster spot — even when it seems obvious.

There’s a reason for the hesitation, and it could signal a last-minute addition as teams finalize their own rosters and players begin to shake loose.

Still Room for a Right-Handed Bat

The Yankees are clearly in the market for another infielder — someone who can handle third base responsibilities and offer more than just a glove. Oswaldo Cabrera is expected to start at the hot corner for now, but his offensive upside is still a major question mark.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Cabrera hit just .250/.304/.365 this spring with two homers and a 75 wRC+. He’s not a black hole, but his high ground-ball rate and limited power leave the Yankees hoping for more. The reality is, he’s better suited as a utility player — someone who bounces around to mitigate fatigue, not a penciled-in everyday starter.

That opens the door for a potential last-minute pickup. Ideally, a right-handed hitter who can offer more offensive juice while playing a competent infield.

The DH Spot Has a Logjam of Lefties

With Giancarlo Stanton out for the foreseeable future, the Yankees have been leaning on Ben Rice to carry the designated hitter load. The 25-year-old lefty slugger has had a monster spring and looks ready to make an impact at the MLB level. But there’s a caveat.

The Yankees already have a lineup stacked with left-handed bats: Austin Wells, Cody Bellinger, and Jazz Chisholm Jr., just to name a few. Throwing another lefty in the DH slot only adds to the imbalance. They could use a righty thumper to balance things out and give opposing managers a little more to think about when setting up their bullpen matchups.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

That’s likely why Boone has yet to publicly commit to Rice’s spot, even though he’s been one of the team’s hottest hitters this spring. The Yankees are keeping their options open in case a more balanced fit becomes available in the next 24–48 hours.

Cashman’s Waiting Game

Cashman has never been shy about bargain hunting at the last minute, and that strategy may be in play again. With roster cuts looming across the league, the Yankees are holding off finalizing things to see who becomes available.

A veteran infielder with some pop or a right-handed bat who can DH and occasionally fill in defensively would be the ideal target. Whether that comes via waivers, trade, or a last-minute minor-league deal, the Yankees aren’t ready to lock the door just yet.

It’s a game of patience — and they’re waiting for the right piece to drop.