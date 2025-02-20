Yankees plan to feature 5 starters in spring training opener

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees will be rolling out some of their most important pieces in Friday’s spring training opener, giving fans a first look at how their revamped roster is shaping up. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Paul Goldschmidt, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe, Jasson Domínguez, and Cody Bellinger will all see action, a sign that the team is eager to start building chemistry early.

Marcus Stroman well get the start on the mound.

A Glimpse at the New Infield

One of the biggest takeaways from the Yankees’ approach is their focus on getting Goldschmidt, Chisholm, and Volpe some time together on the field.

The Yankees are hoping for a seamless transition with Chisholm moving to second base and Goldschmidt settling in at first. Volpe, coming off a Gold Glove season, remains the rock at shortstop. This trio will need to get comfortable working as a unit, and spring training is the perfect place to build that connection.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Early Chemistry in the Outfield

Domínguez and Bellinger will also be key figures in Friday’s opener. The Yankees are fully committed to giving Domínguez a shot at securing the left field job, and these early games will be crucial for him to prove he belongs. Bellinger, meanwhile, is expected to be a versatile weapon, capable of playing first base and center field when needed.

Judge and Wells Taking Their Time

While several starters will be in action, two notable names won’t be—Aaron Judge and Austin Wells. Boone noted that both players are taking a more patient approach to their spring workloads, with a target return to live game action around March 1. Given their importance to the lineup, the Yankees are being cautious, ensuring they are fully ramped up before they step into the batter’s box in a game setting.

Setting the Tone for the Season

This early look at key starters should provide some insight into how Boone plans to configure his lineup once Opening Day arrives. With Goldschmidt and Chisholm getting early reps, Domínguez working to lock down a spot, and Bellinger settling in, the Yankees are using every opportunity to fine-tune their roster and prepare for what they hope will be another deep postseason run.