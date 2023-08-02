Yankees place starting pitcher on the Restricted List due to Alcohol Abuse

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Before discussing baseball-related matters, it is essential to express hope that New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German can confront his personal issues and emerge as a better individual on the other side.

Yankees’ Announcement: German on Restricted List

On Wednesday evening, prior to the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees announced that German would be placed on the restricted list due to alcohol abuse.

The Seriousness of Alcohol Abuse

Alcohol abuse is no laughing matter. It can lead to numerous adverse outcomes in a person’s life. German’s past is marked by struggles with such issues, including a suspension resulting from a domestic violence charge, which was triggered by alcohol misuse.

German’s Voluntary Commitment to Change

Despite these troubling incidents, there’s always room for recovery and improvement. German has chosen to voluntarily enter inpatient treatment to address his issues, indicating a desire and commitment to overcome his problems.

German’s Performance This Season

On the mound, German has pitched 108.2 innings for the Yankees this season, posting a 4.56 ERA, 9.44 strikeouts per nine innings, a 65.3% left-on-base rate, and a 39.4% ground ball rate. Despite a few inconsistencies, German has also celebrated remarkable achievements this year, including a Perfect Game, and he has produced several outstanding performances for the Bombers.

German’s Potential and The Yankees’ Support

There is no doubt that German is capable of much more, both on and off the field. Voluntarily confronting his personal challenges is a positive step forward. The Yankees are fully supportive of German’s decision, prioritizing his need to focus on his well-being.