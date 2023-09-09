Yankees place former All-Star on IL, call up promising bullpen arm

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

After an ugly month of July in which he was arguably the worst pitcher in the game, Yankees’ right-hander Luis Severino had started to (somewhat) right the ship in August and September. His season, however, has likely come to an end.

Severino was removed from Friday’s start against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning due to discomfort in his left side. According to Bryan Hoch, the pitcher will undergo a series of tests on Saturday at 1 PM to determine a diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have already announced that Severino landed on the 15-day injured list with an upper-body injury on his left side. It has the look of an oblique strain, and if that’s the case, the soon-to-be free agent likely won’t pitch again in 2023.

A disappointing season for the Yankees’ righty

If this is indeed the end of Severino’s season, the 29-year-old righty will finish with a 6.65 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 19 outings.

It was a highly disappointing campaign for a guy with a 3.79 ERA.

Before departing on Saturday, he had allowed a couple of runs on four hits and a walk, with six strikeouts.

The logical candidates to replace Severino on the Yankees, according to manager Aaron Boone, are Jhonny Brito and Randy Vásquez.

Roster-wise, however, the Yankees have already announced the return of reliever Ron Marinaccio, who had been in Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre since the end of July.

Marinaccio has posted a 4.08 ERA in the majors, with a 55/26 K/BB ratio in 46.1 frames.

The right-hander’s ERA was 3.00 on July 6, but from that point on, he allowed eight earned runs in eight games, and his ERA ballooned all the way up to 4.08. That forced the Yankees’ hand, and they sent him down since they needed the roster spot.

Marinaccio kept struggling with his control in Scranton, with 15 walks in 13 innings (5.54 ERA), but the Yankees needed a fresh arm with Severino down.