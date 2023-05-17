Yankees place breakout reliever on IL due to right groin strain

May 8, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Nick Ramirez (63) pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have summoned Nick Ramirez from Triple-A following their announcement that Ian Hamilton will be relegated to the 15-day IL due to a right groin strain. Amid a standout season, Hamilton’s absence is a significant setback the team must navigate for the foreseeable future. This is yet another injury the Yankees have encountered this season, and the hope is that Hamilton does not encounter any further complications prolonging his recovery.

The Yankees can’t supplement the loss of Ian Hamilton:

In 22.0 innings pitched, Hamilton recorded a 1.23 ERA and 1.80 FIP. The Yankees were extracting substantial value from him, and his role was expanding with an increase in opportunities and utilization. Amid the struggles of a few pitchers recently, Hamilton had been assigned late-inning duties, and the team was benefiting from his efforts. He has achieved a 12.27 K/9 this season, has not allowed a home run, and maintains a 57.1% Groundout Rate. With his repertoire of pitches veering across the plate and his preference for working the corners, the Yankees now face the challenge of compensating for his absence.

Ramirez, meanwhile, is being offered another shot in the bullpen, and his performance with Scranton has been nothing short of reliable. In the 11.2 innings he’s pitched, Ramirez recorded a 1.54 ERA and has proven effective at inducing ground balls and soft contact. Though he may not possess the most potent strikeout arsenal, he demonstrated efficiency during his brief stint with the major league club. This recall presents Ramirez with another opportunity to showcase his capabilities.

Hamilton’s absence will be keenly felt, especially as Boone appeared rather disheartened about the situation. Following the game, he expressed that Hamilton would be sidelined for “some time,” necessitating others to rise to the occasion. Given Marinaccio’s recent struggles, it’s possible that Cordero and Clay Holmes could see increased action. As groin injuries can be tricky to manage, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hamilton is out of action for at least a month. In light of these circumstances, the bullpen could greatly benefit from Kahnle’s expedited return.