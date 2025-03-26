Yankees place 8 players on the injured list ahead of opening day

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees head into the 2025 season with high hopes — but they’ll have to navigate a storm of injuries right out of the gate. On Tuesday, the team officially placed eight players on the injured list, trimming their roster to 26 but also raising major depth concerns across multiple positions.

Here’s a breakdown of each move and what it means.

Clayton Beeter (Shoulder Impingement) – 15 day

Right-hander Clayton Beeter, who flashed some upside in spring training, was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder impingement syndrome. The 25-year-old was never projected to make the opening day roster, but the injury delays any immediate plans for a call-up. He remains an intriguing arm who may factor into the bullpen later this year if healthy.

JT Brubaker (Rib Fractures) – 15 day

Brubaker was acquired from the Pirates last year and was still recovering from Tommy John surgery, but now he’s also dealing with left rib fractures. This further delays his 2025 debut, which was already slated for the second half. The Yankees hoped to stash him as a rotation depth piece, but that role is on pause for now.

Scott Effross (Hamstring Strain) – 15 day

Effross missed most of last season following Tommy John surgery and looked ready to rejoin the bullpen this spring. But now, he’s landed on the IL with a left hamstring strain, a tough blow for a bullpen already navigating other injuries. Effross was projected to be a valuable middle reliever when healthy, so the Yankees will have to be patient yet again.

Ian Hamilton (Viral Illness) – 15 day

Hamilton has been a key cog in the Yankees’ bullpen since 2023, but after dealing with a viral illness this spring, the team opted to give him extra time to ramp up. Pitching coach Matt Blake said earlier this week that Hamilton was healthy enough to throw, but not yet in condition to pitch on back-to-back days. Expect him back within the first few weeks of the season.

DJ LeMahieu (Calf Strain) – 10 day

The Yankees placed DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day IL with a left calf strain that’s lingered since early March. The 36-year-old veteran hasn’t looked right in two seasons, and after slashing .204/.269/.259 in 2024, his offensive role is very much in question. He’s begun ramping up baseball activities, but he may be a bench piece at best when he returns.

Jonathan Loáisiga (Elbow Recovery) – 15 day

Loáisiga underwent elbow surgery last year and was always expected to miss the start of the year. His recovery is progressing slowly, and the Yankees have no definitive timetable for his return. When healthy, he’s one of the nastiest arms in the bullpen — but that health hasn’t been easy to maintain.

Clarke Schmidt (Rotator Cuff Tendonitis) – 15 day

Schmidt was originally penciled into the rotation, but right rotator cuff tendonitis will sideline him for at least the first few weeks. The Yankees are hoping for a mid-April return, and he’s already begun light throwing. In his absence, veteran Carlos Carrasco and rookie Will Warren have secured rotation spots.

Giancarlo Stanton (Elbow Tendinitis)

Stanton’s placement on the 10-day IL is no surprise — he hasn’t swung a bat in weeks and is still receiving treatment for tendinitis in both elbows, in addition to a calf injury that’s expected to linger. There’s no clear timeline for his return, and he may not play until the second half — if at all. For now, Ben Rice will take over as the primary designated hitter.

The Yankees are used to weathering injuries, but eight key players on the shelf before a pitch has been thrown is a heavy burden. With limited depth and several aging veterans, they’ll need a few early surprises and internal breakouts to stay afloat.