Yankees place 3 of their top pitchers on the injured list

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees’ plans for a dominant starting rotation in 2025 took a massive hit before the first pitch of the regular season. They officially placed Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt on the injured list ahead of Opening Day, leaving the staff patchworked together with a mix of youth and veteran experience—and a whole lot of uncertainty.

Gerrit Cole’s Absence Looms Large

Losing Gerrit Cole is like taking the engine out of a race car. The 2023 AL Cy Young winner was expected to anchor the rotation again, but a right elbow issue shut him down early in camp. After multiple evaluations, the Yankees determined surgery was necessary, ruling Cole out for the entire season.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

It’s a crushing blow to a team that built its offseason strategy around a Cole-Fried 1-2 punch. With Cole now shelved until 2026, the burden shifts to Max Fried and a rotating cast behind him.

Luis Gil to Miss Several Months

Gil, who broke out last season as the AL Rookie of the Year, is also sidelined with a high-grade lat strain. The team placed him on the 60-day injured list, and the early timeline suggests he’ll be out until at least July. That estimate might be optimistic, considering Gil’s previous Tommy John history.

The hard-throwing right-hander was ramping up but suffered the injury in a bullpen session. Now the Yankees have to pivot and hope for a midseason boost if his rehab stays on schedule.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Clarke Schmidt Delayed, But Nearing Return

Of the three injured starters, Clarke Schmidt’s situation is the least concerning. He was placed on the 15-day IL with some minor shoulder discomfort that set him back a few weeks, a precautionary move after shoulder tightness limited his workload in camp. Schmidt threw a 30-pitch live batting practice session last week and should be ready for activation by mid-April.

The Yankees expect him to jump right back into the rotation once he’s cleared. In the meantime, Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco are holding down the back end of the rotation—at least temporarily.

Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco Step In

Warren earned a rotation spot after a solid spring, despite a shaky final outing that saw him allow four runs and two homers over 3.2 innings. His 5.09 ERA this spring doesn’t reflect how well he pitched early in camp, showing excellent movement on his sweeper and sinker. The Yankees believe his stuff is big-league ready, even if there’s still development to come.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Carlos Carrasco, who turned 38 last week, also made the team after posting a 1.69 ERA across 16 spring innings. His velocity ticked up and his pitch mix remains deep, which made him a valuable insurance policy once the rotation began falling apart. The Yankees gave him a major league contract on March 22, the same day his opt-out clause was due.

Rotation Depth Will Be Tested Early

Without Cole, Gil, and Schmidt to start the year, the Yankees are betting on a fragile rotation to hold the line until reinforcements return. Max Fried leads the staff, followed by Marcus Stroman—who now goes from trade rumor fodder to essential piece—then Warren and Carrasco. They also added Ryan Yarbrough who can help as a starter if need be.

The Yankees didn’t expect to start 2025 juggling injuries and plugging holes in their rotation, but they’ll need to lean on the bullpen and find consistency in their lineup to stay afloat until their arms return.