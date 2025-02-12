Yankees’ pitching prospect has a chance to become an impact piece in 2025

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

With spring training approaching, the Yankees have a potential shake-up looming in their starting rotation. Marcus Stroman remains a trade candidate, and while nothing has materialized yet, general manager Brian Cashman hasn’t shut the door on moving his contract.

Manager Aaron Boone even admitted that the situation with Stroman is “awkward,” which all but confirms the Yankees would prefer to move in another direction.

If Stroman is eventually dealt, the Yankees will need to reinforce their depth, and 25-year-old right-hander Will Warren could be the next man up.

A Crucial Spring Training for Warren

Warren enters camp with an opportunity to prove he belongs in the conversation for a big-league role, even if he starts the season in Triple-A. The Yankees still have two years of minor-league options on him, meaning they can stash him in Scranton as an insurance policy and call him up when needed.

Last year’s brief major-league stint wasn’t pretty. He threw just 22.2 innings and posted an ugly 10.32 ERA. But a closer look at his numbers tells a different story. His 4.52 expected ERA suggests he was the victim of some bad luck, and his 11.51 strikeouts per nine innings highlight his ability to miss bats. The biggest issue was control—his 45.9% left-on-base rate and 36.2% ground-ball rate indicate that he struggled to limit damage once runners reached base.

Fine-Tuning His Arsenal

Warren’s pitch mix shows promise, but it still needs refinement. His four-seam fastball was surprisingly effective, holding opponents to a .074 batting average on 30.6% usage. However, his sinker was a major liability, getting hammered whenever he threw it. His sweeper also had command issues, which led to unnecessary struggles.

If he can sharpen his slider and maintain the effectiveness of his fastball, Warren has the tools to be a solid back-end starter. The Yankees don’t need him to be an ace, but they do need reliable depth, and Warren’s development will be crucial in that regard.

A Perfect Opportunity in 2025

With Stroman potentially on the way out and the Yankees always in need of rotation depth, Warren has a prime opportunity to establish himself. Spring training will be his proving ground, and if he takes a step forward, the Yankees might have a valuable rotation piece waiting in the wings.