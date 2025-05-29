Yankees’ pitcher has roared back from the brink — and he’s suddenly dominant

Not long ago, New York Yankees‘ starter Carlos Rodón looked like just another struggling arm in a high-pressure Bronx spotlight. Now? He’s electric.

Every pitch he throws now feels like a quiet symphony—composed with confidence, conducted with calm.

His story is the kind of emotional turnaround that baseball fans cling to because it reminds us all that even under the weight of early failure, redemption is always possible.

Rodón opened his 2025 season with a 1-3 record and a bloated 5.48 ERA. Whispers turned to worry.

Some fans feared his best years were already in the rearview mirror. But instead of folding under the heat, he evolved.

In his last eight starts, Rodón hasn’t just improved—he’s dominated. He’s 6-0 with a sparkling 1.27 ERA over 49.2 innings.

After shutting down the Angels across seven brilliant, scoreless frames on Tuesday, he lowered his season ERA to a jaw-dropping 2.60. This isn’t a hot streak. It’s a full-blown transformation.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Pinpoint control: the foundation of his turnaround

So what sparked this rise from the ashes? It began with command. In April, Rodón’s stuff was still there—he was striking out batters at a solid clip—but location problems plagued him.

Too many pitches over the heart of the plate turned into souvenirs for opposing hitters.

But Rodón found the zone—his zone. He began painting corners with surgical precision. Fewer meatballs. More masterpieces.

Like a sculptor finally mastering his tools, Rodón started shaping games the way he envisioned them. The walks decreased, the home runs disappeared, and the confidence returned.

Reinventing his arsenal: no longer a two-pitch pitcher

There was a time when hitters could sit on Rodón’s fastball or slider. That time is over.

The biggest shift in his pitch mix has turned him from predictable to perplexing. Now, he’s a chess player on the mound.

Alongside his mid-90s heater and wicked slider, Rodón has reintroduced a tight curveball, a fading changeup, and a deceptive sinker.

This broadened repertoire keeps hitters guessing. They can’t sit on anything. By varying speeds and locations, he’s become nearly impossible to gameplan for.

It’s like watching a chef who once only grilled steak suddenly master sushi, pasta, and desserts—with equal elegance. Rodón has made himself multidimensional.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mental edge: trusting the plan, managing the pressure

Mechanics and repertoire matter, but Rodón’s transformation also lives between the ears. Confidence, after all, is contagious.

“I just have a good understanding of what I want to do out there,” Rodón told MLB.com. “Defensively, we’ve been great… it’s just the confidence in what I’m doing out there.”

His manager, Aaron Boone, emphasized another key change: emotional control. Rodón isn’t riding the highs and lows the same way anymore. He’s steady. Grounded. Present.

On the mound, emotion can be fuel or fire—Rodón has learned how to keep the burn just right.

Team-first mindset: chasing something bigger than stats

With the All-Star Game fast approaching, there’s growing buzz about Rodón’s chances to represent the Yankees. And yet, he isn’t biting.

“That’s great, but I’m not here for individual accolades,” he said. “I’m here to win as many ballgames as I can.”

That’s the soul of Rodón’s turnaround. It’s not just about pitches and placements. It’s about purpose. He’s chasing a championship, not applause.

In a clubhouse filled with stars, that kind of humility doesn’t go unnoticed.

Rodón’s rise feels like watching someone rediscover who they were meant to be. And maybe—just maybe—who he was all along.

