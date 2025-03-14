Yankees’ $12.5 million bargain might end up being a steal

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Yankees may have quietly made one of the best value signings of the offseason when they inked veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal. Coming off a down season with the St. Louis Cardinals, Goldschmidt wasn’t exactly the hottest commodity in free agency, but the Yankees saw an opportunity to buy low on a proven slugger. So far, it’s looking like they might have landed a steal.

A Down Year, But Still Plenty Left in the Tank

Goldschmidt’s production took a noticeable dip in 2024, hitting .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a 100 wRC+, meaning he was exactly league average. For most players, that wouldn’t sound terrible, but for a guy who won NL MVP just three years ago, it was a stark decline. The power was still there, but his strikeout rate climbed, and he didn’t look quite as dominant at the plate.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Now in pinstripes, the 37-year-old seems rejuvenated this spring, putting together some eye-popping numbers over 11 games. He’s hitting .300/.323/.700 with three homers and 10 RBIs in just 31 plate appearances. His strikeout rate is still high at 32.3%, but he’s making hard contact and flashing the power that made him one of the league’s most feared hitters for a decade.

An Instant Upgrade at First Base

Even if Goldschmidt doesn’t return to his MVP form, he’s already an improvement over what the Yankees have had at first base in recent years. Anthony Rizzo struggled significantly in 2023 before his season was cut short due to concussion symptoms, and the Yankees had no reliable fallback option.

Defensively, Goldschmidt is still solid. He posted a .996 fielding percentage over 1,313 innings last season, committing just five errors. While his advanced metrics were roughly league average, that’s still better than what the Yankees have been dealing with at the position. At the very least, he provides a steady glove and a veteran presence in the infield.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Short Porch Factor

One of the biggest reasons Goldschmidt could thrive in New York is Yankee Stadium’s short right field porch. Throughout his career, he’s shown an ability to drive the ball to the opposite field, and that skill set should translate well in the Bronx. If he can tap into that, his home run total could get a nice boost, making him even more valuable to the Yankees’ lineup.

A Durable Veteran Who Fits the Yankees’ Needs

One of the most underrated aspects of this signing is Goldschmidt’s durability. Over the last 11 seasons, he’s played fewer than 150 games just once. At a time when injuries have already started to pile up for the Yankees, having a reliable veteran who can stay on the field and contribute consistently is a massive plus.

If Goldschmidt can even come close to his 2022 production—when he posted a 122 wRC+ and hit 25 home runs—this deal will look like an absolute bargain. At just $12.5 million, the Yankees may have found one of the best value contracts of the offseason, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.