Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole are two question marks in the Yankees‘ rotation as both will be missing Opening Day following surgeries on their throwing elbow.

For Rodon is was a procedure to remove loose bodies in his elbow this past winter while Cole is rehabbing from the dreaded Tommy John Surgery.

Aaron Boone’s first media availability would provide some anxiety around the latest updates around the team, as around the league there had been a slew of unknown injuries that occurred in the offseason which were revealed this week.

Instead of a gloomy update on the duo, Boone provided updates that were so optimistic that there’s a real chance both of them take the mound in Spring Training for some in-game action.

READ MORE: Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm has bold goals for the 2026 season

Steady Progress For Carlos Rodon Should Keep His IL Stint Limited

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Carlos Rodon has been in Tampa for weeks now, as he revealed on Foul Territory in January, and the left-hander had already thrown some bullpens at that point.

Being on the mound is a good sign for the left-hander as Aaron Boone told the media that he isn’t too far behind the healthy starters in his throwing progression.

The Yankees’ initial timeline for a Rodon return was between late-April and early-May, and Aaron Boone noted on MLB Network Radio on Sunday that they do not plan to rush him back.

Whether that timeline is followed or not remains to be seen, but Carlos Rodon will get as much time as needed for him to get back on the mound healthy.

Carlos Rodón's 2Ks in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/8U9tV4rg8F — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 1, 2025

Last season he produced a 3.09 ERA and 3.78 FIP across 33 starts, striking out over 200 batters faced and setting a new career-best in innings pitched (195.1).

He was one of the most important pieces on the 2025 Yankees as he provided excellent volume alongside strong results on the mound, but his elbow had been bothering him down the stretch.

From March until July, Carlos Rodon sat around 94.4 MPH on his four-seamer, but he lost about half-a-tick of mileage over the final few weeks of the season sitting around 93.8 MPH.

Rodon threw more fastballs and fewer sliders which could also indicate he didn’t feel as comfortable spinning his best pitch, indications that his feel had been fading around when the elbow began barking.

Getting the procedure in October allowed for him to not miss significant time in 2026, however his post-surgery athletic tests and velocity readings will ultimately dictate how effective he’ll be when he is back for the Yankees.

Will the Yankees See Gerrit Cole In Spring Training?

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Gerrit Cole has already thrown some bullpens in California said manager Aaron Boone in his first media availability of the 2026 season, as the right-hander is chugging along smoothy in his rehab.

The Yankees could see him in the Grapefruit League according to Boone himself, although that remains uncertain given how careful they want to be with his return to the mound.

Entering his age-35 season, the club is hoping to see vintage Cole on the mound when he does return to regular season action for the first time since 2024.

His return is expected in June, but if he were to pitch in Spring Training games perhaps that timeline looks a bit closer to mid-May.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate Scranton RailRiders begin their season on March 31st while Spring Training ends on March 24th, so if he just misses the Grapefruit League the wait for rehab assignments could be short.

It all depends on when the Yankees actually plan on getting Cole into game action; its possible that they elect to avoid putting him on a rehab assignment until a bit after Spring Training.

When the club places Clarke Schmidt, who isn’t expected to return until the second half of the season, on the 60-day IL in the coming days we’ll learn a good bit about where the Yankees think Gerrit Cole is at.

If placed on the 60-day IL today, New York will be delaying any rehab assignment until April 13th at the very earliest, so he will be ruled out of Spring Training.

If not placed on the 60-day IL, it will bring some attention towards his every step in progressions since it would keep the door open for a potential return to the mound in Spring Training or MiLB Opening Week.