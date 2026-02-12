The atmosphere at George M. Steinbrenner Field shifted the moment Yankees‘ Jazz Chisholm Jr. walked through the clubhouse doors on Wednesday. While most players use the first day of camp to offer platitudes about “getting in shape” or “taking it one day at a time,” the Yankees’ dynamic second baseman went straight for the jugular. Entering a contract year before hitting free agency in 2027, Chisholm isn’t just looking for a payday—he is hunting hardware.

I’m convinced that this version of Chisholm is the most dangerous player in the American League not named Aaron Judge. He made his intentions crystal clear to the media scrum, stating, “Basically the same personal goals I have every season. Go out there, win MVP and go win a World Series.”

This isn’t empty bluster. Chisholm understands the stakes. He knows that in New York, legacy is currency. “I can make as much money as I want, but [if] I don’t have the MVP, I’m not going to be satisfied. That’s more important than that,” Chisholm declared. That is the kind of ruthless ambition that fuels championship runs.

Sep 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a one run home run during fifth inning inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The 30-30 Baseline Is Just the Floor

We need to appreciate what Chisholm actually did in 2025. In his first full season in pinstripes, he didn’t just survive; he thrived. He posted a 30-30 season, launching 31 home runs and swiping 31 bases while slashing .242/.332/.481. That power-speed combination placed him in the 84th percentile for Batting Run Value and the 86th percentile for Baserunning Run Value.

But the MVP ceiling lies in the quality of contact. Chisholm ranked in the 91st percentile for Barrel Rate last season. When he connects, the ball explodes off his bat. The challenge for 2026 is refining that aggression. His .234 Expected Batting Average (xBA) suggests there is still some swing-and-miss in his game, but if he can lift that average to the .260 range, the counting stats will be astronomical.

Betting on Himself

The Yankees have a decision to make before 2027, but Chisholm is taking the leverage into his own hands. By prioritizing winning and personal accolades over contract talk, he is effectively betting on himself to force the Yankees’ checkbook open.

His defense at second base has also silenced the critics. Ranking in the 88th percentile for Range (OAA), he has turned a position of question into a position of strength. He is an elite athlete playing a premium position, hitting for power, and stealing bases. That is the profile of a franchise cornerstone, not a rental.

If Jazz cuts his strikeout rate by just 3%, he isn’t just an All-Star; he is a top-5 MVP finisher. The bat speed is elite (76th percentile), and the confidence is overflowing. I’m buying the hype. 2026 is going to be the year Jazz Chisholm Jr. goes from “exciting” to “undeniable.”

