Yankees owner plans to discuss Aaron Boone extension with general manager Brian Cashman

The New York Yankees recently exercised Aaron Boone’s 2025 club option to have the manager return for an eighth campaign. The three-year contract he signed in the fall of 2021 expired after the 2024 World Series defeat, but since the two parties included that option for 2025, the Yanks made use of it and will use the next campaign to take a closer look at the idea of extending Boone.

It’s a decision they will have to make sooner or later. Despite some questionable decisions on bullpen management in the Fall Classic, Boone managed well in the postseason and received praise from fans and media members alike. After losing to the Dodgers in the way they did, however, the spotlight is once again on Boone.

What does the Yankees owner think about Boone’s future? Does Hal Steinbrenner want him leading the Bombers beyond 2025? Well, unsurprisingly, he doesn’t know yet. But he plans on having some conversations with his general manager Brian Cashman about that.

The Yankees’ higher-ups will speak about Boone in the future

“Hal Steinbrenner said he plans to discuss a potential Aaron Boone extension with Brian Cashman in the near future. ‘There’s no huge rush to it, but I will have those discussions as to what we should do next,'” Yankees insider Bryan Hoch posted on X, with the owner’s remarks.

Boone has a regular season record of 603-429, good for a rock-solid .584 winning percentage. It’s in the playoffs where he has historically failed, with a 22-23 record (.489 winning percentage). He led the Yankees to a 7-2 record before the World Series, but after falling there in five, his 2024 postseason record was 8-6.

Steinbrenner and Cashman will probably use the 2025 season to thoroughly evaluate Boone. Three outcomes are possible: they can extend him, wait until after the World Series to assess the situation, or terminate him if things aren’t going well. The last option is certainly the least likely, though.

For now, Steinbrenner and Cashman are happy with Boone’s work, otherwise they wouldn’t have exercised their option.