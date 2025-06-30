Yankees’ outfielder is quickly becoming a force of nature

The Yankees brought in Cody Bellinger from the Cubs hoping he’d help patch the giant hole left by Juan Soto’s departure.

Early on, it looked like Bellinger might struggle under the weight of expectations, but he’s found his stride in dramatic fashion.

Over 75 games, Bellinger is slashing .270/.332/.460 with 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, and a sturdy 121 wRC+, proving he’s far from washed.

He’s also maintained an impressive 14.7% strikeout rate and 8.8% walk rate, showcasing improved plate discipline that’s been critical for the Yankees.

It’s no stretch to say his resurgence has been a lifeline for a lineup searching for consistency after several stars went cold.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Sunday’s win over Oakland highlights Bellinger’s surge

On Sunday night against the Oakland Athletics, Bellinger put together one of his best games in pinstripes, powering the Yankees to a much-needed 12–5 win.

He collected three hits, including a towering three-run homer that effectively broke the game open and left the A’s reeling.

His clutch bat feels like the calm after a storm for a Yankees offense that’s stumbled through June, too often stranding runners in scoring position.

Watching Bellinger handle big moments with ease is like seeing an old dog remember exactly how to hunt—it’s been there all along.

Defensive reliability adds even more value for Yanks

Beyond his offensive rebound, Bellinger’s defense has been rock solid, giving the Yankees exactly what they hoped for in the outfield.

Across 638.1 innings, he’s carrying a .988 fielding percentage and three outs above average, proving he’s still got the instincts and range.

Those small defensive plays don’t always make highlight reels, but they prevent innings from unraveling, which is something this pitching staff desperately needs.

Having a glove like Bellinger’s to back up shaky outings has quietly saved the Yankees more than once this season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Bellinger’s contract sets up an interesting future decision

Perhaps the most fascinating layer to Bellinger’s success is what it means for his future—and the Yankees’ plans down the road.

He’s already amassed 2.1 WAR in just 75 games, matching the total he put up across 130 games last year with Chicago.

That kind of production almost guarantees Bellinger will decline his 2026 player option and look for a hefty long-term deal this winter.

The Yankees will have to weigh how much they’re willing to pay to keep his bat and glove in the Bronx versus chasing other stars.

Yankees hope Bellinger stays hot for critical stretch run

For now, the Yankees are simply enjoying the ride, counting on Bellinger’s bat to help them keep pace in the AL East race.

If he continues to crush lefties and stay locked in at the plate, the Yankees could rediscover their dominant form heading into the late summer.