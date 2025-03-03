Yankees outfield prospect is on fire after bouncing back from major injury

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With Giancarlo Stanton expected to start the season on the injured list, the Yankees are exploring alternative designated hitter options. While Ben Rice appears to be the natural successor, another young slugger could force his way into the conversation—23-year-old outfielder Everson Pereira.

A Hot Start in Spring Training

Pereira is coming off elbow surgery, but he’s showing no rust at the plate. Over five spring training games, he’s hitting .333/.467/.583 with a home run and a 180 wRC+. His strikeout rate remains high at 26.7%, but he’s making strides in plate discipline, walking at a 13.3% clip.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Last season in Triple-A, he posted a .265/.346/.512 slash line with 10 homers and 27 RBIs, though his 32.4% strikeout rate was a major concern. The talent is undeniable, but he needs to refine his approach to make a consistent impact at the major league level.

A Legitimate Candidate for DH?

Manager Aaron Boone has been vocal about Pereira’s potential and is excited about his progression. His raw power and ability to drive balls into the gaps make him an intriguing option for the Yankees, especially if Rice struggles early in the season.

“I feel like he’s grown up a lot, and I don’t say that in that he was not a good kid,” Boone said. “There’s just a different level of professionalism the way he’s going about things. You see it in his body. His work is really good.”

Pereira’s defensive versatility also works in his favor. Unlike Rice, who is limited to catching and first base, Pereira can handle all three outfield spots, making him a valuable depth piece even if he doesn’t land the DH job immediately. However, Everson is still working his way back to full defensive responsibility following the injury.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Still, Boone is keeping expectations in check. “Maybe, but we’re still a ways from that,” he said regarding Pereira’s chances of making the Opening Day roster. “It’s just good to see him getting regular reps and for the most part putting together some solid at-bats.”

A Competition Worth Watching

Rice will likely get the first shot at DH, but if Pereira continues to perform at this level, the Yankees could give him an opportunity to provide an offensive spark. His ability to hit home runs in bunches and improve his strike zone awareness could make him a real asset if given the chance. For now, he remains a long shot, but with the Yankees’ lineup in flux, nothing is off the table.



