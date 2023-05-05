Yankees outfield prospect emerges as a rising star

Hudson Valley Renegades outfielder Spencer Jones during media day on April 5, 2023. Renegades Media Day

Analysts and fans are closely following New York Yankees‘ star prospect Jasson Dominguez, who excelled during spring training and demonstrated his ability to perform against MLB-level talent. Dominguez, nicknamed “The Martian,” has become a legend among Yankee fans as he rapidly advances through the system, likely making his way to the Big Leagues within the next two years.

Dominguez has been a hot topic since being signed from the Dominican Republic. However, another outfield prospect, Spencer Jones, is also gaining attention at the minor-league level. Jones, the Yankees’ 2022 first-round pick from Vanderbilt, has been turning heads with his performance.

The Yankees may have another future starter in Spencer Jones:

The 21-year-old, 6’6″, 225-pound lefty has drawn comparisons to Aaron Judge but from the other side of the batter’s box. Since joining the minor leagues, Jones has demonstrated his elite size and power, boasting a .325 average, a .411 OBP, and a 160 wRC+ over 22 games with Low-A Tampa.

For the 2023 season, Jones has been promoted to High-A Hudson Valley, hitting five home runs, 19 RBIs, and maintaining a .291 average with a .330 OBP. He currently holds a 136 wRC+ and has been showing steady improvement despite a 33% strikeout rate in recent weeks.

Jones has secured five hits in his last three games, including two home runs and six RBIs. There is a compelling case for his promotion to Double-A Somerset in the coming months, accelerating his journey to the majors.

If Jones consistently performs at the Double-A level in 2023, he will likely advance to Triple-A in 2024, further expediting his developmental process.

Dominguez is currently playing at the Double-A level, with a .153 batting average and a .393 OBP. Despite his low batting average, he boasts a higher walk rate than strikeout rate and a 116 wRC+, indicating his offensive impact. As Dominguez continues to develop, his consistency will improve, leading to enhanced performance and a potential promotion to Triple-A.

General manager Brian Cashman has invested heavily in the outfield, potentially awaiting the arrival of his top prospects in the big leagues. With players like Elijah Dunham at Scranton and Everson Pereira at Somerset, the team has numerous options over the next couple of years. Nevertheless, Jones and Dominguez stand out as potential starters, and given their exceptional power, they will complement Judge nicely in the future.