The Yankees likely already know how their fourth outfield vacancy will play out this spring, but for now, it’s an open position battle between Spencer Jones, Jasson Dominguez, and newly signed Randal Grichuk. The writing is on the wall. Grichuk is going to win the job.

Grichuk is 34 years old and represents the right-handed bat the Yankees desperately needed. Last season, he played 113 games between Arizona and Kansas City, hitting .228/.273/.401 with nine homers and 27 RBIs. His 82 wRC+ was well below league average.

However, he came off a stellar 2024 season with Arizona, hitting .291/.348/.528 over 106 games. His regression was steep, so the Yankees signed him to a minor-league deal to compete. Even if his offense isn’t up to par, he has utility value at all three outfield spots. But here’s the real reason the Yankees wanted him: his career numbers against left-handed pitching.

The Grichuk Platoon Plan

For his career, Grichuk owns a .268/.318/.500 slash line against lefties with a 118 wRC+. Against right-handed pitching, that drops to 92 wRC+. He’s the definition of a platoon bat.

“Hopefully we’ll have tough decisions by the end of camp,” Brian Cashman said. “[Grichuk] has a history of hitting left-handers; we tried to acquire him at the [Trade] Deadline last year. So we took another crack at him this winter.”

The Yankees targeted Grichuk because both Dominguez and Jones are better from the left side. Dominguez is a switch-hitter, but his numbers from the right side against lefties are brutal. In 2025, he posted a 63 wRC+ with a 32.7% strikeout rate against left-handed pitching. Those are replacement-level numbers.

Jones hits exclusively left-handed and slashed just .189/.318/.344 against southpaws in Triple-A last season. That makes him tough to carry as a bench piece. Grichuk gives Aaron Boone the ability to platoon with Trent Grisham when facing tough left-handed starters.

Both Prospects Are Crushing This Spring

Dominguez, 23, is probably starting his season in Triple-A, where he needs everyday at-bats. He’s been on fire this spring, hitting .333/.353/.667 over five games. Cashman acknowledged the hot start but made it clear the path isn’t there.

“He’s taking his reps and trying to push himself in the mix,” Cashman told the New York Post. “Clearly the everyday spot’s not there, with [Trent] Grisham and [Cody] Bellinger and [Aaron] Judge and [Giancarlo] Stanton, currently. But you know how things change really quickly, so all he can do right now, him and [Spencer] Jones, as well as [Randal] Grichuk and anybody else, is put themselves in a position for us to take notice.”

Jones has been equally impressive. The 24-year-old is hitting .300/.417/1.200 with three homers and six RBIs over five games. Last season in Triple-A, he hit .274/.362/.571 with 35 home runs, 29 stolen bases, and a 153 wRC+.

The difference comes down to defense. Jones can play excellent defense immediately and run the bases well. At 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, he covers ground in center field. Dominguez will provide well below average defense and a good left-handed bat. The Yankees value defensive efficiency, which gives Jones a leg up when an injury creates an opportunity.

The Development Plan Makes Sense

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Grichuk win the fourth outfield spot, allowing both Jones and Dominguez to get everyday at-bats in the minors until an injury pops up and forces the Yankees’ hand. The Yankees went through this exact scenario last year. It’ll happen again soon enough.

Bellinger is already dealing with a back issue. Grisham has never been an ironman. Stanton is Stanton. When someone goes down, the Yankees will promote whoever has the hot hand at the time, and right now both Jones and Dominguez are making that decision incredibly difficult.

The frustration for Yankees fans is understandable. How are they going to bury Spencer Jones in the minors when he’s hitting 400-foot home runs and showing elite defense? How are they going to send Dominguez down when he’s hitting .667 and looking like a completely different hitter?

But the Yankees aren’t trying to win March games. They’re trying to win in October. And that means making sure their young players are ready when called upon, not sitting on the bench watching veterans get at-bats. Jones striking out 35% of the time in Triple-A last season is a concern. Dominguez’s inability to hit lefties or play defense is a concern. Those issues don’t disappear because of five good spring training games.

Grichuk provides what the Yankees need right now: a veteran right-handed bat who can hit lefties, play competent defense, and not require everyday at-bats to stay sharp. That’s the role. It’s not sexy, but it’s necessary. And when the inevitable injury happens, Jones or Dominguez will get their shot. Until then, they’ll keep developing in Triple-A, refining their games, and waiting for the call that everyone knows is coming.