New York Yankees super utility man Oswaldo Cabrera is expected to get his first spring action this week, but he’s facing an uphill battle to reclaim his lost roster spot. After a devastating ankle fracture ended his 2025 season in May, Cabrera is returning to a completely different roster landscape than the one he left behind.

Cabrera played only 34 games last season, hitting .243/.322/.308 with one homer, 11 RBIs, and an 83 wRC+. That means he was 17% below average offensively, not good enough to be considered a reliable piece. More concerning is the complete lack of power. One home run in 34 games isn’t a sample size issue. It’s a trend that’s been building.

The Statistical Decline Is Real

Looking at Cabrera’s production over the past four seasons tells a concerning story. In 2022, his rookie year at age 23, Cabrera was legitimately productive. He hit .247/.312/.429 with six home runs and 19 RBIs in just 44 games, posting a 110 wRC+. That’s 10% above league average. The power was there, and the Yankees had found a valuable utility piece.

Then 2023 happened. Over 115 games, Cabrera’s slash line cratered to .211/.275/.299 with five homers, 29 RBIs, and a brutal 59 wRC+. That’s 41% below league average. The power vanished, the contact skills deteriorated.

He bounced back slightly in 2024, hitting .247/.296/.365 with eight homers and 36 RBIs in 109 games. His 89 wRC+ was still 11% below average, but at least he showed signs of life. The power came back a bit, and the Yankees could justify keeping him around for his defensive versatility.

But 2025’s injury-shortened season showed more regression. In 34 games before the ankle fracture, Cabrera managed just one homer with an 83 wRC+. The slugging percentage dropped to .308, his isolated power sat at .065, and the Yankees watched a player who used to provide pop become a slap hitter with no thump.

Defense Keeps Him in the Conversation

Cabrera’s offensive limitations are serious, but he does bring good defensive efficiency to pretty much every position. He can play first base, all three outfield spots, second base, third base, and even shortstop. The Yankees can move him around at their leisure, which provides roster flexibility.

He’s also a tremendous locker room piece. The Yankees love what he brings from an emotional perspective. His energy and team-first mentality make him a favorite among coaches and teammates. But energy doesn’t get you on-base.

The Competition Is Serious

This isn’t 2023 when Cabrera could afford a down year and still keep his spot. The Yankees have brought in legitimate competition. Max Schuemann is hitting .444 this spring and making a strong case to crack the roster. Jose Caballero has been starting at shortstop while Anthony Volpe recovers from shoulder surgery, and when Volpe returns, Caballero will shift to a utility role.

Amed Rosario was extended on a one-year deal and brings switch-hitting ability. Ryan McMahon has even taken reps at shortstop as an emergency option. The Yankees have options they didn’t have before, and Cabrera is no longer the default answer.

Cabrera might be a fan favorite, but this is a business. The Yankees need production, not just versatility. They need someone who can deliver quality at-bats in key situations, not just fill holes defensively. And right now, based on the statistical trend from 2022 through 2025, Cabrera hasn’t proven he can be that guy.

He needs to start off hot when he gets back on the field this week. A strong spring performance could remind the Yankees why they loved him in 2022. But if he comes back looking like the 2023 or 2025 version, his roster spot isn’t guaranteed.