The Yankees always have a few unexpected players stand out during spring training, and this year, Max Schuemann is that guy. The 28-year-old utility infielder is scorching the baseball in Tampa, making it very difficult for the Yankees to send him anywhere other than the Bronx when camp breaks.

Schuemann is coming off a lengthy spell with the Oakland Athletics, the team that drafted him in the 20th round back in 2018. Over 234 major league games, he’s hit .212/.306/.297 with nine homers, 47 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. His career 78 wRC+ tells you exactly what kind of offensive player he’s been: below replacement level.

But spring training has a way of changing narratives.

The Spring Numbers Are Absurd

Through six games, Schuemann is hitting .444/.688/.444. Yes, a .688 on-base percentage. He picked up two more walks against the Minnesota Twins in the Yankees’ 15-0 defeat on Thursday, continuing his patient approach that has pitchers baffled.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Spring training stats don’t always translate to regular season success. But when a veteran player who’s been grinding in the majors for years suddenly looks completely different at the plate, you pay attention. Schuemann isn’t some 21-year-old prospect. He’s a 28-year-old who knows what he is. And right now, he’s forcing the Yankees to reconsider what he can be.

The Oswaldo Cabrera Insurance Policy

With Oswaldo Cabrera working his way back from a devastating ankle fracture suffered last May, Schuemann can fill a utility role in the infield. And he’s making a strong case to crack the roster outright, not just as a placeholder.

Last season wasn’t pretty for Schuemann. He posted a 62 wRC+ over 101 games with Oakland, which is legitimately bad. But he was much better in 2024, hitting seven homers with 34 RBIs in 133 games and posting an 85 wRC+. That’s still below average, but it’s playable for a defensive-minded utility guy.

The question becomes: what version of Max Schuemann are the Yankees getting? The 2024 guy who could contribute? The 2025 disaster? Or something closer to what we’re seeing this spring?

Defensive Versatility Is the Real Value

Here’s where Schuemann earns his paycheck: defense. He can lock down any infield spot and has experience in the outfield if needed. He’s a plus defender at second base and third base, which gives him legitimate value even if his offense doesn’t make a substantial impact.

That versatility matters when building a roster. The Yankees need guys who can play multiple positions. Schuemann fits that mold perfectly. He’s not going to win a Gold Glove, but he’s not going to cost you games either. And in a utility role, that’s exactly what you need.

The Yankees love veterans who understand their role. Schuemann knows exactly what he is: a good veteran to stash for a rainy day. His spring performance has opened eyes in the Yankees organization.

Whether that leads to him snatching a roster spot on Opening Day or starting in Triple-A as insurance remains to be seen. But the Yankees now have a legitimate option they didn’t have three weeks ago. If Cabrera isn’t ready, Schuemann can fill in. If Ryan McMahon needs a day off, Schuemann can play third. If Jazz Chisholm tweaks something, Schuemann can handle second.

That’s roster flexibility the Yankees didn’t expect from a non-roster invitee. And it’s exactly the type of spring performance that turns minor league deals into major league contracts. Schuemann has put himself in position to stick around, and now it’s up to the Yankees to decide whether they want that security blanket on the 26-man roster or a phone call away in Scranton.

Either way, Max Schuemann is making sure the Yankees remember his name.