Yankees’ Oswald Peraza suffers injury at the worst moment

Feb 19, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Oswald Peraza (91) fields the ball during spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have been hit with the injury bug to start this season, and no one is safe. Earlier, there was a slew of injuries announced, and the big one was Jonathan Loaisiga being shut down from throwing for multiple weeks. Donaldson was also placed on the IL, which led many to believe that Peraza would be called up. However, now we know why he wasn’t given a chance.

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner reported that Peraza isn’t playing due to a hamstring injury. It comes at the worst time for Peraza, who was starting off the season hot, and now he has to nurse the hamstring back to health. The Yankees are going to have to make do with their current roster, and DJ LeMahieu will be getting the majority of reps that Donaldson vacates.

The Yankees had a great opportunity to call up Oswald Peraza:

Peraza lost out on the shortstop job to start the year as he was optioned down to AAA Scranton. He’s batting .292 with a .393 OBP, though the power isn’t there right now. He has swiped five bags and has a double to his ledger. He struggled out of the gate but has gotten hot over the last few games. It sucks for Peraza that he’s going to have to heal up, but hopefully, he comes back firing.

Oswald Peraza is a fantastic player and should certainly make an impact at some point this season, this injury is nothing more than a minor setback. Hopefully, he’s able to get better quickly so the Yanks can use his services. Peraza is still the No. 2 prospect in the system and has tons to prove. Though there may not be a direct path for him to get everyday ABs, he’s too talented not to be on the roster.

It remains to be seen how long he’ll be sidelined for, but the best-case scenario is that it won’t be too long. The Yankees are going to have to test their depth. I imagine we’ll see numerous different lineups put together over these next few weeks, and hopefully, the team can keep up and not miss any beats. The season is still young, but injuries are never fun.