Yankees’ Oswald Peraza receives oddly negative review from Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees are still trying to decide on the starting shortstop with just one week until Opening Day. Still, with voices within the organization suggesting that Anthony Volpe should win the job, concerns are starting to bubble regarding Oswald Peraza.

Volpe has been on one this spring, hitting .279 with a .404 OBP, 12 hits, two homers, and five stolen bases across 43 at-bats. The 21-year-old top prospect has made a strong case to be promoted, and while he could situate at second base long-term with Peraza at shortstop, manager Aaron Boone delivered a rather negative review of Oswald’s performance this spring, notably in the batter’s box.

“For the most part, he’s been all right. Yesterday, he didn’t have great at-bats. Working on a little, small mechanical thing. When he gets his load in the right way, he’s pretty good. He’s been OK. He’s been OK. He’s impacted a few balls. Yesterday was the first day where I didn’t feel like his at-bats were great. Otherwise, whether he gets a result or not, the at-bats are all right.” Via MLB.com.

Peraza enjoyed an 18-game sample size of action last year, but the sample was too small to make any real predictions. This spring, he’s struggled considerably, hitting .171 with a .293 OBP, six hits, and one homer across 35 at-bats. At 22 years old, he has Gold Glove defense as his floor, but his ceiling is capped by offensive concerns, which have started to creep into the minds of management, further boosting Volpe’s stock.

The Yankees seem divided on Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe:

There’s an obvious divide happening within the organization, otherwise, players and coaches wouldn’t all be bleeding different takes on the unfolding situation.

Boone referencing a few bad at-bats and saying he’s been “all right” is certainly odd, considering he comes to the defense of Aaron Hicks and Isiah Kiner-Falefa routinely. Throwing a bit of shade his way certainly wasn’t expected, but it definitely suggests that Volpe has a strong hold on making the 26-man roster, which is expected given high-level players are starting to voice their reasoning for his promotion.

General manager Brian Cashman has already indicated that the Yankees have a few days left to make their position battle decisions, but things are becoming obviously apparent. Boone seemingly favors Volpe, which could end up resulting in Peraza as a trade piece, situating Gleyber Torres at second base, given the team has control over him until 2025.

Right now, everything seems to be a mess and despite Cashman looking for 3rd party opinions, the public sentiments are rather combative.