Yankees’ infielder could be staring at his last few days in pinstripes

The New York Yankees are on the cusp of welcoming back DJ LeMahieu, but his return isn’t just a routine roster update—it could signal a significant shift in the infield dynamics.

LeMahieu’s impending activation from the injured list necessitates a corresponding move, and Oswald Peraza’s position appears increasingly precarious.?

Peraza’s Performance Under the Microscope

Once heralded as a top prospect, Peraza’s transition to the majors has been less than stellar.

In 10 games this season, he’s posted a .217 batting average with a .250 on-base percentage and a .435 slugging percentage. His 33.3% strikeout rate and 94 wRC+ underscore his offensive struggles. Defensively, he’s been solid, but with LeMahieu’s return, the Yankees might prioritize a more balanced contributor.?

LeMahieu’s Rehab Signals Readiness

LeMahieu’s rehab stint has been promising. In his first game with Double-A Somerset, he went 3-for-3, including a home run, indicating he’s ready to rejoin the big league squad. Given his track record and the $30 million owed over the next two years, the Yankees are likely to reinstate him promptly.?

Roster Implications: Who’s the Odd Man Out?

While Peraza’s defensive capabilities are commendable, his offensive shortcomings make him a candidate for demotion. Another possibility is parting ways with Pablo Reyes, but his versatility, including outfield coverage, adds value to the roster. The decision hinges on the Yankees’ assessment of immediate needs versus long-term potential.?

