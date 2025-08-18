Yankees option backup catcher, expected to activate platoon bat before Tuesday’s game

The New York Yankees made a small but meaningful roster move Monday, just one day after sweeping the Cardinals on the road.

Backup catcher J.C. Escarra, who joined the team eight days ago when Amed Rosario hit the injured list, has been optioned back.

Escarra’s stay with the Yankees was brief, but he drove in a run during his lone at-bat against the Minnesota Twins six days ago.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

With Ben Rice quickly proving himself behind the plate and Austin Wells still around, Escarra saw limited opportunity.

The move wasn’t about Escarra’s performance—it was about timing. The Yankees are preparing to welcome versatile utilityman Amed Rosario back to action.

Amed Rosario is expected to be activated from the injured list before tomorrow’s game at Tampa Bay. https://t.co/OjIZictrmE — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) August 18, 2025

Rosario Returns to Bolster Yankees Offense

According to reports, Rosario is expected to be activated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against Tampa Bay.

The 29-year-old infielder was acquired from the Nationals in early August, but his Yankees stint was halted by a shoulder sprain.

That injury occurred on August 9, sidelining him during a stretch when his bat had started to make an immediate difference.

Before the setback, Rosario was scorching hot at the plate, hitting .429 with remarkable consistency in just seven appearances.

His quick recovery provides the Yankees with a versatile weapon against left-handed pitching and valuable depth across the infield and even the outfield corners.

For a team trying to stabilize their offense in tight playoff races, Rosario’s return could be a well-timed reinforcement.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Escarra’s Role as Depth Option

While Rosario reclaims his spot, Escarra returns to Triple-A Scranton as a dependable insurance policy at the catcher position.

Escarra knows his role within the Yankees system—steady depth who can be called upon when necessary.

But with Wells still in the mix for playing time and Rice impressing as a rookie, Escarra likely won’t see regular playing time barring injuries.

Escarra’s demotion speaks more to the Yankees’ growing health and improving depth than any shortcomings of his own performance.

Signs of Better Fortune for Yankees

This roster move signals something greater: the Yankees are finally starting to gain positive momentum in the health department.

After months defined by setbacks and constant lineup shuffling, the club seems to be turning a corner at the perfect moment.

Rosario’s return adds another layer to an offense that can always use steady production against southpaws.

In baseball, sometimes health luck feels like momentum itself—when players return, wins tend to follow in short bursts.

For the Yankees, the timing of Rosario’s return is similar to getting a crucial piece back before the final sprint.

With critical matchups looming against the Rays and Red Sox, every extra bat could mean the difference between October and disappointment.

Looking Ahead to the Tampa Bay Series

The upcoming two-game set against Tampa Bay looms as a chance for the Yankees to prove their recent surge is sustainable.

Beating the Cardinals was encouraging, but toppling a divisional foe would send a far stronger message about their resurgence.

Rosario’s versatility gives manager Aaron Boone a much-needed chess piece as he looks to outmaneuver opponents in tight matchups.

His ability to play multiple positions and handle left-handed pitching provides lineup flexibility, a trait the Yankees sorely needed.

Escarra may have been the odd man out, but his role behind the scenes was part of this reshaping puzzle.

As the Yankees fight to solidify their playoff spot, every roster adjustment feels like moving pieces on a finely balanced board.

READ MORE: Ex-Yankees top prospect speaks out after being traded