Yankees: One underrated outfield prospect making waves in Spring Training

Feb 26, 2023; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Elijah Dunham (92) prepares to take batting practice before the start of a spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees had a number of prospects show out on Sunday afternoon during live spring training games. Of course, all eyes were on Anthony Volpe, and he didn’t disappoint, tallying two hits, two stolen bases, and scoring a run.

While the headlines mainly revolve around Volpe, we shouldn’t forget about outfield prospect, Elijah Dunham. Most would think of Jasson Dominguez when considering the future in the outfield, but Dunham had an equally impressive start to his spring training quest.

Why the Yankees saw a future with Elijah Dunham in the OF over the weekend:

Dunham participated in the Yankees’ 9–5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Across three at-bats, he recorded two hits, a walk, and drove in a run. His offensive contributions weren’t the only impressive variable he brought to the table, also offering a diving catch in right field. Dunham has impeccable athleticism at 24 years old, spending the 2022 season with Double-A Somerset. Across 110 games and 485 plate appearances, Dunham hit .248 with a .348 OBP, 17 homers, 63 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases.

My Elijah Dunham stock only got richer today after a fantastic all-around performance for the lefty BEAST.



– a few hard hit balls (103.0 mph single, 102.1 mph groundout)

– two basehits, also pulled everything — he’s a lefty so GOOD SHIT Elijah

– THIS DIVING SNAG

– worked a BB pic.twitter.com/Cl3q0PFlgK — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) February 27, 2023

There is a legitimate opportunity for Dunham and his lefty bat to steal a starting job in the future. It is possible he ends up in the field with Dominguez in center, especially if the team loses complete faith in Aaron Hicks and Harrison Bader walks in free agency next year.

Nonetheless, Dunham is an exciting young player who doesn’t get enough attention despite his talent. His capabilities on the base paths, athleticism in the outfield, and low-key power give him all the attributes to be an impact player for the Bombers down the line.

The expectation is he will start the 2023 campaign with Scranton in Triple-A, allowing him to take the next step in his development. He’s likely one year away from making his MLB debut. The Yankees are certainly keeping a close eye on him after a strong start to spring training.