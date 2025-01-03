Yankees’ once electrifying prospect has one more chance to win a starting job

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees find themselves at a crossroads with Oswald Peraza, who was once one of their top infield prospects. Heading into the 2025 season, Peraza is out of minor-league options, forcing the Yankees to make a definitive decision about his future. If they choose to send him to the minors, he will first have to clear waivers—a scenario that seems highly unlikely given his potential and value to other teams.

The Pressure of a Make-or-Break Spring

Peraza’s fate will largely depend on his performance in spring training, where he will have an opportunity to compete for a spot on the Yankees’ major league roster. This is essentially his last chance to prove he belongs at the big-league level with the Yankees. If he falls short, the team may have no choice but to designate him for assignment, a move that would make him available to all other teams before he could return to Triple-A.

The stakes are particularly high for Peraza, as he has shown flashes of potential in previous stints with the Yankees but has yet to cement himself as a regular contributor. His defensive skills remain his strongest asset, but questions linger about whether his bat can catch up to the demands of major league pitching.

The Third Base Opportunity

Third base represents the most likely path for Peraza to secure a starting role. With Jazz Chisholm expected to move back to second base, third base appears to be the most logical position for Peraza to target. However, this opportunity is contingent on the Yankees not acquiring another infielder via trade before Opening Day.

If the Yankees make a move to bring in a more established player, Peraza’s path to playing time becomes significantly more complicated. In such a scenario, he would likely be relegated to a bench role, which may not be ideal for his development — he’d likely end up playing elsewhere unless he clears waivers.

Peraza’s Defensive Value

One of Peraza’s greatest strengths is his defense, which has been lauded as major-league ready for some time. His versatility allows him to play multiple infield positions, and his range and arm strength make him an asset at third base. The Yankees could benefit greatly from his glove if he can secure a starting role and hold his own offensively.

However, while defense can keep him in the conversation, it won’t be enough to secure his spot long-term. The Yankees need Peraza to show progress at the plate if he’s going to carve out a meaningful role on the team.

Last season, Peraza only made four appearances for the Yankees in the MLB, hitting .200/.273/.500, including one homer and one RBI. In the minors, he played 99 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .243/.343/.407. He managed 16 homers with 63 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, and a 99 wRC+. By the numbers, he was an average Triple-A contributor, so the Yankees need to see much better at the Major league level, which seems like a tall ask.

A Lasting Impression

This spring training will be a pivotal moment for Peraza. The Yankees’ decision-makers will be closely evaluating his performance, not just on the field but also in how he handles the pressure of fighting for his job. With his future hanging in the balance, Peraza must find a way to prove that he belongs at the major league level.

If he can show enough improvement offensively to complement his stellar defense, Peraza could secure a spot as the Yankees’ everyday third baseman. However, the possibility of a trade for another infielder looms large, which would complicate Peraza’s standing on the roster.