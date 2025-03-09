Yankees ‘on the hunt’ for a new bat to inject offensive support

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees aren’t sitting around and waiting for things to improve—they’re looking for reinforcements. With injuries piling up and uncertainty looming over key positions, general manager Brian Cashman is on the hunt for a right-handed bat to fill either third base or the designated hitter role.

According to Bill Madden of the New York Daily News, the Yankees are in search of offensive help, but that won’t include Cardinals star Nolan Arenado or free agent slugger J.D. Martinez.

Why the Yankees Are Avoiding J.D. Martinez

On paper, Martinez seemed like a logical fit for the Yankees’ DH vacancy. The 37-year-old has been one of baseball’s premier right-handed hitters for over a decade, and while he’s no longer an MVP-level bat, he still provides some production.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Martinez hit .235/.320/.406 with 16 home runs over 120 games. The biggest concern is his declining slugging metrics, which could explain why Cashman isn’t pursuing him. If the Yankees were looking for an aging bat that struggles with injuries, they could just stick with Giancarlo Stanton and hope for the best.

Potential Trade Targets for New York

With free agency lacking appealing options, the Yankees may have to look toward the trade market. One name that makes sense is Ramón Urías of the Baltimore Orioles. The 30-year-old righty posted a .254/.322/.423 slash line last season with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 100 games. While he’s not a quality defender at third base, he could provide some pop and serve as a viable DH option.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Another potential fit is Willi Castro of the Minnesota Twins. The 27-year-old switch-hitter isn’t a traditional slugger, but he makes consistent contact and gets on base at a solid rate. Last season, he hit .247/.331/.412 with 12 home runs across 158 games. His ability to play multiple positions could also be valuable if the Yankees need additional depth.

Cashman Feeling the Pressure

With Gerrit Cole potentially missing the season and the lineup already looking thin in certain areas, Cashman has little choice but to make a move. The Yankees don’t need a superstar addition, but they do need a reliable right-handed hitter who can help balance the offense.

It will be interesting to see where they turn, but one thing is certain: standing pat isn’t an option. The Yankees are in win-now mode, and every addition—no matter how small—could make a big difference as they try to navigate a season already filled with challenges.