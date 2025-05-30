Yankees’ offseason decision is backfiring — ex-infielder now hitting .285 with 140 wRC+

Sometimes, a decision feels logical in the moment — until the results punch you in the gut a few months later.

That’s exactly where the New York Yankees find themselves as they battle inconsistency in the infield and watch a familiar face thrive elsewhere.

They let Gleyber Torres walk in free agency for $15 million — and he’s making them feel every bit of that choice.

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

DJ LeMahieu’s regression forces a tough look inward

When DJ LeMahieu returned to the lineup, there was hope that the veteran might stabilize the Yankees’ infield offensively and defensively.

But the numbers are hard to ignore: he’s hitting just .184 with a .244 on-base percentage and a 44 wRC+.

At 36 years old, expecting a full bounce-back was wishful at best, and now he’s more suited for a utility role.

His glove still holds value, but the bat is a black hole in a lineup desperately trying to stretch run support.

The Jazz Chisholm return can’t come fast enough

Jazz Chisholm is expected back next week, and that can’t come soon enough for a Yankees team starving for middle infield impact.

Chisholm brings athleticism, energy, and power — all things currently missing from a lineup that’s leaned heavily on its outfield.

Until then, the Yankees will hold things together with duct tape and defense, knowing the trade deadline can’t arrive fast enough.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Meanwhile in Detroit, a former Yankee is lighting it up

Torres, now with the Detroit Tigers, is putting together the kind of season Yankees fans were begging to see in pinstripes.

He’s slashing .285/.388/.430 with five homers and 27 RBIs, boasting a 140 wRC+ — meaning he’s 40% better than league average.

His walk rate currently exceeds his strikeout rate, a dramatic step forward in plate discipline and maturity at the dish.

It’s the version of Torres the Yankees always believed they were developing, but they let him go right as it clicked.

A defensive liability, but the bat would’ve covered the flaws

Torres is far from a Gold Glove finalist — he’s posted -4 defensive runs saved and -2 outs above average this year.

But he’s made just one error and holds a .992 fielding percentage at second base, suggesting he’s at least steady on the surface.

For a team already living with defensive sacrifices in the name of offensive output, keeping Torres would’ve been a logical compromise.

Especially with Paul Goldschmidt at first and Anthony Volpe enjoying the best offensive season of his young career.

Yankees infield could’ve looked elite with one small change

Volpe currently owns a 116 wRC+ and continues to silence critics with every at-bat, proving he can be an offensive contributor.

Add Torres back into the mix alongside Goldschmidt, and the Yankees might’ve had one of the most productive infields in baseball.

Instead, they’re juggling veterans in decline and patching holes while a former cornerstone player thrives for another team.

READ MORE:

Yankees’ star infielder is about to change his position again: ‘I’m a team guy’