Yankees’ star infielder is about to change his position again: ‘I’m a team guy’

Championship teams don’t happen by accident. They’re built with talent, yes — but also with ego-free players willing to do whatever it takes.

The New York Yankees are on the verge of another infield shakeup, and it’s happening with the full support of one versatile star.

When some players might complain, Jazz Chisholm is stepping forward and embracing the challenge, even if it’s outside his comfort zone.

Chisholm’s selfless attitude is a rare asset

For Chisholm, moving to third base isn’t about pride — it’s about winning, and his words make that painfully clear.

“I’m a team guy. I’m here to win a ring. I’m not here to fight over positions,” he said with complete sincerity.

That mindset allows the Yankees flexibility to craft the best version of their infield, instead of being boxed in by egos.

Chisholm is willing to adapt, giving Brian Cashman more runway to pursue either a second or third baseman at the deadline.

His experience at the hot corner showed enough upside

Last season, Chisholm was dropped into the fire at third base despite never playing the position professionally before 2024.

Across 400.1 innings, he posted a -2 defensive runs saved metric but paired it with six outs above average.

While that stat line isn’t elite, it’s more than respectable for someone who hadn’t seen the position until last season.

Yes, he committed seven errors and had a .940 fielding percentage, but there’s room to grow — and he’s clearly improving.

The bat wasn’t hot before the injury, but there’s power

Offensively, Chisholm wasn’t exactly on fire before getting hurt, slashing just .181/.304/.410 through his early 2025 games.

But those numbers are a bit deceiving when you dig deeper into his batted-ball data and power output.

He still launched seven homers with 17 RBIs, showing his signature pop remains intact even when the average isn’t there.

With more consistency and health, the Yankees believe that bat can be a legitimate asset in their power-heavy lineup.

Position change helps Cashman at the deadline

By showing he can play both second and third base, Chisholm is giving the front office something incredibly valuable — flexibility.

Instead of being locked into chasing one position at the deadline, the Yankees now have a wider market to explore.

If the best available trade piece happens to be a second baseman, great. If it’s a third baseman, no problem either.

This opens the door for more creative, cost-effective solutions without needing to overpay out of positional desperation.

Playing the long game with free agency in mind

From Chisholm’s perspective, there’s also a smart long-term angle to all of this — showcasing versatility ahead of free agency.

His current contract runs through the 2026 season, and proving he can defend multiple spots only boosts his value league-wide.

Third base is generally more scarce than second, and showing he can handle both adds a premium to his next deal.

The Yankees benefit now, and Chisholm benefits later — a win-win situation created by a player thinking bigger than himself.

