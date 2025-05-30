Yankees’ future third baseman is skyrocketing through the minors — and turning heads doing it

Every team dreams of finding a homegrown gem—someone who rises fast and answers a critical need at the perfect time.

The New York Yankees have one in George Lombard Jr., but even diamonds need time before they shine under stadium lights.

Right now, the front office may be tempted, but the smarter play is letting the 19-year-old keep cooking in the minors.

A future starter is developing faster than expected

Lombard Jr. wasn’t supposed to be this close to the show—at least not this soon into his professional journey.

But after tearing apart High-A with a .329/.495/.488 line over 24 games, the Yankees gave him a well-earned bump to Double-A Somerset.

There, the transition has been a bit more challenging, which is to be expected given his age and the sharper competition.

So far, he’s batting just .206 but still carrying a jaw-dropping 19.5% walk rate, showing elite plate discipline beyond his years.

Even while adjusting, he’s scored 13 runs and driven in five more, giving the Yankees plenty to be excited about.

His glove is already major league ready

There’s a reason scouts and executives are drooling over his potential—it’s not just the bat that has them buzzing.

Defensively, Lombard Jr. already flashes Gold Glove potential, making tough plays look routine with smooth footwork and fast hands.

Few teenagers can handle Double-A defensive responsibilities with this much consistency and poise—it’s rare, and the Yankees know it.

“When you sit there and watch this kid that’s 19 years old make every play…you can’t wait until that gets to the big leagues,” Jazz Chisholm said on Thursday after his rehab game.

The bat still needs time to catch up

As promising as his start has been, May has brought a bit of a slowdown at the plate, where he’s hitting just .247.

Still, the Yankees understand he’s only beginning to fill out his frame, and with it, the power will naturally follow.

The next few months will be key in tracking his ability to adjust, especially to elevated fastballs and off-speed pitches.

With an already advanced approach and patience at the plate, there’s reason to believe his development curve is ahead of schedule.

A spring training battle could be coming in 2026

If Lombard Jr. heats up over the summer, don’t rule out a scenario where he earns a spring training invite next year.

The Yankees would love nothing more than to plug in a cost-controlled, athletic defender who can get on base and grow into power.

But they won’t rush him just to fill a current gap, especially when the long-term upside is so enticing.

It’s not out of the question that he forces their hand next spring if his trajectory continues on this current path.

The talent is undeniable. Now it’s just a matter of when—not if—he takes over an infield role in the Bronx.

